World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024: Indian athletes put up a disappointing show on Day 1

The World Athletics Relays 2024 in the Bahamas started on May 4, Saturday with a total of 160 teams aiming for quotas across five different Olympic relay events (4 × 100, 4 × 400, men, women, and mixed).

Notably, 40 teams qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 on Day 1 after securing the top two spots in each heat (a total of 20 heats to be played across five events).

However, Indian athletes had a tough day in the World Athletics Relays. Nevertheless, they will aim to reverse the fortunes in the repechage round on Day 2. Let’s delve into the details of the performance of Indian athletes on the first day of the Olympic qualifying competition.

Shifting our focus to the 4x400 mixed relay, India finished at the 25th rank across the four heats. Rajesh Ramesh, Rupal, Avinash Krishna, and Jyotika Sri Dandi were part of the mixed relay event for India, clocking 3:20.36 seconds in the second heat to finish at the sixth spot in this particular heat.

From Heat 2, the United States, with 3:11.52 seconds, and Nigeria, with 3:13.79 seconds, made the cut for the Paris Olympics 2024. Across the four heats, the mixed relay team was placed in 25th position with a timing of 3:20.36 seconds.

On the other hand, India's 4x400 women finished at the 13th spot, clocking 3:20.26 seconds. Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma Raju, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan were part of the first heat, clocking 3:29.74 seconds to come at the fifth spot in this particular heat.

Italy and Canada with 3:26.28 seconds and 3:27.17 seconds from Heat 1 made it to the Paris Olympics 2024. Across the four heats, India’s timing of 3:29.74 seconds placed them at the 13th spot in Round 1 of the World Athletics Relays.

Moving on to the details of the men’s 4x400 relay, Rajesh Ramesh pulled out of the race as India failed to finish the heat. Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, and Amoj Jacob were also part of the men’s 4x400 relay team.

A look at Day 1 results of World Athletics Relays (Indian athletes only)

Mixed 4x400m relay: India finished 25th spot - 3:20.26 seconds

Women's 4x400m relay: India finished 13th spot - 3.29.74 seconds

Men's 4x400m relay: Did Not Finish