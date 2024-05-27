World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Abhinash Jamwal and Nishant Dev clinch comprehensive wins on Day 3

Indian boxers displayed an exceptional performance as their dominance continued on the third day of the ongoing World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, for the forthcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Indian boxers Abhinash Jamwal and Nishant Dev secured comprehensive wins in their respective 63.5kg and 71kg bouts on May 26, Sunday.

Notably, Jamwal replaced Olympian Shiva Thapa in the ongoing second qualifiers. The former dominated his opponent Andriejus Lavrenovas from Lithuania in his first-round bout to make it to the second round.

The boxer hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Jamwal, was at sheer best with his punches as he oozed confidence in the ring to secure a unanimous victory by 5-0.

Nishant Dev also clinched a 5-0 win in the ongoing World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

World Championship bronze medallist boxer Nishant Dev also clinched a dominating 5-0 victory over Armando Bighafa from Guinea-Bissau.

Nishant displayed exceptional performance without any pressure as he dominated the opponent right from the opening round with his impressive punches to put Armando on the back foot and win unanimously.

Among the 10 Indian participants in the ongoing World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers, Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (80kg) registered contrasting victories on Day 1 and Day 2 of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Amit Panghal (51kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender (+92kg) along with women’s pugilists Jaismine (57kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) have received a first-round bye.

On May 27, Monday, Ankushita Boro will initiate her 60kg campaign against Namuun Monkhor from Mongolia while Abhimanyu Loura will face Kelyn Cassidy from Ireland in the 80kg round of 32.

India had already secured three Paris Olympic berths at the Asian Games in 2023. Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg), and Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg) are the quota winners so far. Other boxers would be aiming to make it big in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

National Olympic Committees (NOC) have the exclusive right to represent their respective nations at the Olympic Games. Therefore, quota-winning boxers' participation in the Paris Olympics 2024 hinges upon their selection by their NOCs.

Indian boxers couldn’t bag any quota at the first World Boxing Qualification competition held in Busto Arsizio, Italy, in March 2024.