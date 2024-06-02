World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Amit Panghal secures India’s 5th Paris Olympics 2024 quota

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion boxer Amit Panghal dominated Liu Chuang from China in the quarter-finals of the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers to secure a unanimous 5:0 verdict on Sunday, June 2. The result secured India’s fifth spot for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 in boxing.

Amit was exceptional in the quarter-final, thanks to his quickfire movement and combination of jabs and uppercuts after coming out of his slow start. Before the start of the qualifiers in Bangkok, India had secured three quotas after clinching medals at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) were the quota winners. In the ongoing World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers, Nishant Dev became the first Indian male boxer to clinch a berth for the Paris Olympics 2024 earlier this week after defeating Vasile Cebotari from Moldova in the 71kg quarterfinals.

Amit Panghal put up a strong fight to secure his Paris Olympics berth in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

Panghal was added to that list on Sunday, courtesy of his fine display of tenacity and aggression. Interestingly, his opponent from China had drawn first blood by claiming Round 1 with a 4-1 score on the back of some fine punches.

However, the Indian national champion boxer Amit came out all guns blazing in the second round and dominated with his attacking gameplay to grab the advantage, impressing all five judges.

In the third and deciding final round, it was an exceptional display of boxing by both pugilists as they attempted to outplay each other. Eventually, Panghal came out on top as he smartly maneuvered his Chinese opponent and landed the combination on his face and body to clinch the bout with a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

It’s important to note that India can secure two more Paris Olympic berths later on Sunday evening. Jaismine is set to lock horns with Mali’s Marine Camara in the women’s 57kg quarterfinals while Sachin Siwach will take on Kyrgyzstan’s Munarbek Seiitbek Uul in the third place play-off in men’s 57kg category to decide who clinches the quota.