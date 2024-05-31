World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Four Indian boxers secure comprehensive wins on Day 7

Indian boxers Sachin Siwach (57kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg), Amit Panghal (51kg), and Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg) have bagged convincing wins in the ongoing World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand. Their wins have taken them a step closer as far as qualification for the upcoming Paris Olympics is concerned.

Siwach initiated the proceedings for India with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Olympian Batuhan Ciftci from Turkey in the pre-quarterfinal round. Sanjeet Kumar then bagged a win over Luis Sanchez from Venezuela by an identical margin in the Round of 32 bout.

According to the rules set by the Summer Games, in the men’s 57 kg category, only three boxers can make it to the Paris Olympics in 2024. Therefore, Siwach needs to win two more bouts to qualify. Meanwhile, Kumar, who got a bye in the Round of 64, will have a similar target as all four semi-finalists will qualify in his weight category.

The 92kg bout between Sanjeet and Sanchez followed a similar trajectory as the 2021 Asian Championship gold medalist dominated against his Venezuelan opponent to get a look in, in Round 1.

Though Sanchez was exceptional, especially in Round 2 and 3, the experienced Sanjeet kept him at bay and landed his punches on counterattacks to secure a win easily.

A look into other bouts' results in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

Later in the day, Jaismine had a good bout as Azerbaijan’s Mahsati Hamzayeva didn’t have any chance of even putting up a fight as she clinched the women’s 57kg category Round of 32 bout with a 5:0 scoreline in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist Amit Panghal concluded India’s perfect day as he steamrolled his opponent from Mexico, Mauricio Ruiz 4-1.

The Indian national champion was under pressure in Round 1 but he picked up pace in the last minute of that round and then turned the match around with a couple of combination punches in the third and final round to clinch the win in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

Importantly, India has already clinched three places for the Paris Olympics 2024 as Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) secured their berths after grabbing bronze medals at the Asian Games in 2023 in China.