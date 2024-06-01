World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Jaismine Lamboria one win away from securing Paris Olympics 2024 quota

The ninth day of the ongoing World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers saw Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria secure a comprehensive 5-0 win against Anna Marija Milisic from Switzerland in the women’s 57kg pre-quarterfinals in Bangkok, Thailand. Jaismine is now just one win away from securing the Paris Olympics 2024 quota.

Another Indian boxer Sachin will get one more chance to clinch the quota despite losing his men’s 57kg semi-final against Tokyo Olympics 2021 silver medallist Carlo Paalam in the ongoing World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

As the campaign moves to the business end, Indian boxers will still have three more chances to add another Paris Olympics 2024 quota to the one secured by Nishant Dev on May 30. Jaismine would be riding high on confidence after her dominating win over Milisic in all three rounds of the bout.

Jaismine will next compete against Marine Camara from Mali in the quarter-finals and a win in this game will assure her a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Other Indian boxer Sachin faces a defeat in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

Unfortunately, there was a setback for the Indian contingent in the men’s 57kg despite Sachin putting up a good performance against Paalam, who eventually secured the Paris Olympics berth.

The Strandja Memorial 2024 gold medallist boxer took the fight against the Olympic silver medallist in Round 1 but lost the round only by a whisker. Paalam then increased his pace and grabbed a decisive advantage in the second round and consolidated his position in the final round to win 5:0.

With just three Paris Olympic quotas on offer in the men’s 57kg category, Sachin will now lock horns against Munarbek Seiitbek Uul from Kyrgyzstan in the play-offs.

It’s important to note that India has so far secured four Paris berths. Notably, Nishant clinched his Paris Olympics 2024 spot in the ongoing World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) secured their respective berths after winning medals at the 2022 Asian Games in China.