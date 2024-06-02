World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Jaismine Lamboria secures India’s sixth Paris Olympics 2024 quota

In the ongoing World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers, Jaismine Lamboria secured the Paris Olympics 2024 quota after bagging a win over Marine Camara from Mali 5-0 in the quarter-final of the 57 kg category in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday, June 2.

National champion Jaismine, who dropped from the 60 kg reclaimed the women’s 57 kg quota for India, which India had to leave after the quota holder Parveen Hooda was suspended for whereabouts failure in May 2024.

In the Asian Games 2024, Parveen secured the bronze medal to clinch the Paris Olympics 2024 but India decided to contest again in the 57 kg category via Jaismine.

The quarter-final was a lop-sided contest as Jaismine out-punched her opponent from Mali in the quarter-final. With this win, Jaismine will now join alongside Amit Panghal (in the 51 kg category), Nishant Dev (in the 71 kg category), Nikhat Zareen (in the 50 kg category), Preeti Pawar (in the 54 kg category), and Lovlina Borgohain (in the 75 kg category) in securing the Paris Olympics 2024 quotas.

Trending

Earlier on Sunday, World Championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal became the fifth Indian boxer and the second male boxer to secure the quota after defeating Chuang Liu from China in the quarter-final of the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

Earlier in the initial World Olympic Qualifiers, Jaismine had competed in the 60 kg category. However, she was allowed to lock horns in the 57 kg category as a reserve in Bangkok, Thailand qualifiers.

Jaismine advanced to the quarter-final after her dominating 5-0 wins over Azerbaijan’s Mahsati Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva and Switzerland’s Ana Milisic in the first two rounds respectively.

Notably, Jaismine hails from a family of athletics as her great-grandfather was a heavyweight boxer and two-time Asian Games gold medalist. Adding to her family’s legacy, her grandfather Honorable Captain Chander Bhan Lamboriya excelled as a wrestler.

Importantly, she received her training from her uncles Sandeep Singh and Parvinder Singh who were also national champions in boxing.

Later on Sunday evening, Sachin Siwach will take part in the 57 kg category for an Olympic quota in the World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

Paris Olympics 2024 quota holders from World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

Amit Panghal (in the 51 kg category)

Nishant Dev (in the 71 kg category)

Jaismine Lamboria (in the 57 kg category)