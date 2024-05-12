World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier: Aman Sehrawat secures Paris Olympics 2024 quota; Jaideep Ahlawat moves to the repechage round

Aman Sehrawat, in the 57 kg category, saved India from embarrassment on Day 3 of the ongoing World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier in Turkiye, Istanbul. He went on to secure the first quota for the Paris Olympics 2024 for India in the men’s division.

An Asian champion, Aman Sehrawat started off his Round of 8 campaign with a win over Georgi Valentinov from Bulgaria by 10-4. He continued his good momentum in the quarter-final with a 12-2 win over Andrii Yatsenko from Ukraine.

In the Olympic qualification game, Aman displayed his sheer dominance over Chong Song Han from North Korea with a dominating 12-2 win to secure his berth for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Sujeet Kalkal, in the 65 kg category, moved to the semi-final but suffered a loss over Tulga Tumur of Mongolia. However, he will get another chance on Sunday in the Olympic playoff match against Islam Dudaev.

Jaideep Ahlawat, in the 74 kg category, will also get another shot at clinching a quota through repechage on May 12, Sunday. He suffered a loss over Tajmuraz Salkazanov of Slovakia by 0-3 in the quarter-finals.

Deepak Punia (97 kg) and Sumit Malik (125 kg) had to bow out of the campaign after losing their first-round bouts. The ongoing World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier will conclude on May 12, Sunday.

On the fourth and final day of the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier, Jaideep Ahlawat will try his luck as he will get a chance in the repechage round. Sujeet too will get another shot in the playoff encounter. Interestingly, only one wrestler in the men’s division has secured the quota so far for India.

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier: Day 4 schedule (Timings in IST)

Men’s freestyle

57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, and 125kg repechage, 5:30 PM onwards

Men’s freestyle

57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, and 125kg bronze medal matches, 7:15 PM onwards

Men’s freestyle

57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, and 125kg Paris 2024 qualification rounds (3rd vs 3rd), 8:30 PM onwards

Indian men’s freestyle contingent: Aman Sehrawat (57 kg), Sujeet (65 kg), Jaideep (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg), Sumit (125 kg)