World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier: Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers put up a disappointing show; Sunil makes it to the repechage round

After putting up a disappointing show in the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek in April, India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers continued their poor run in the ongoing World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier in Turkiye in Istanbul.

Moving to the details of the 60kg category, Indian wrestler Sumit faced a 0-10 defeat over Razvan Arnaut from Romania in the preliminary round to face an early exit from the wrestling qualifier.

In the 60kg category, Sadyk Lalaev and Azerbaijan's Murad Mammadov earned their Paris Olympics 2024 qualification spots after bagging their respective semi-final victories.

In the 67kg category, Ashu suffered a 0-10 defeat over Krisztian Istvan from Hungary in the Round of 8 as he faced an early exit from the competition. Valentin Petic from Moldova and Ramax Zoidze from Georgia secured their spots for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Shifting to the 77kg category, Vikas had to bow out of the campaign after suffering a defeat over Iuri Lomadze from Georgia by 0-8 in the Round of 8 encounter. Aik Mnatsakanian from Bulgaria and Sergei Kutuzov secured their spots for Paris.

In the 87kg category, Sunil Kumar faced a defeat over Rafig Huseynov from Azerbaijan by 3-4. However, Sunil will get a chance to compete in the repechage round against Ilias Pagkalidis and will be aiming for a bronze medal and a spot in the mega event.

In the 97kg category, Nitesh suffered a defeat over Tadeusz Michalik by 1-2. In the 130kg category, Naveen failed to advance in the preliminary round over Daniel Gastl.

The Greco-Roman repechage and bronze medal matches are scheduled to take place on Day 2. Moreover, women’s freestyle matches are also scheduled to take place.

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier: Day 2 schedule

Women’s freestyle

50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg, and 76kg preliminary rounds, 12:30 PM onwards

50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg, and 76kg Paris 2024 qualification rounds (semi-finals), 8:30 PM onwards

Women’s freestyle wrestlers: Mansi (62 kg), Nisha (68 kg)

Greco-Roman

60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg, and 130kg repechage, 12:30 PM onwards

60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg, and 130kg bronze medal matches, 7:15 PM onwards