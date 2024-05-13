World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier: Jaideep Ahlawat and Sujeet Kalkal fail to bag quotas

Sujeet Kalkal and Jaideep Ahlawat couldn’t move forward in securing the Paris Olympics 2024 spots at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier in Turkiye, Istanbul, on Sunday, May 12. Regrettably, India managed to add only one quota from the men’s division for the mega event in Paris.

Moving forward to the details of the 65 kg bronze medal match, Sujeet looked at his best, giving a tough fight against Zain Allen Retherford from the USA. However, Sujeet conceded points on a takedown to lose 2-2 on criteria.

Although Sujeet initiated an impressive counter-attack move and led the bout for a brief period. However, while he was aiming for another takedown, the American secured a counter move as he bagged the takedown near the end of the circle. Retherford walked out as the eventual winner of the bout.

Furthermore, with this defeat from the 65 kg category for Sujeet, the Paris Olympics 2024 hopes of Bajrang Punia, who has been suspended for refusing to provide a urine sample, have been crashed.

Meanwhile, Jaidep was the other wrestler who was looking for a Paris quota in the repechage round against Arslan Amanmyradov from Turkmenistan. He started with a brilliant win in his 74 kg round in the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier.

However, he couldn’t sustain the momentum against Soner Demirtas, the home wrestler, losing the bronze medal game by 1-2. Notably, India will have only six wrestlers in its contingent in Paris with five quotas coming through women’s wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), and Reetika Hooda (76kg) made the cut for Paris Olympics 2024 at different qualifying events.

While Vinesh, Anshu, and Reetika secured their spots from the recently concluded Asian Wrestling Qualifiers, Antim bagged her quota after securing a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships in 2023. On the other hand, Nisha was the lone women’s wrestler to bag a quota from the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier in Turkiye.

It will be intriguing to observe whether the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) opts for trials to select the Indian contingent or grants the quota winners the opportunity to represent the country at the Paris Games.

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifier: Paris Qualification (Indian wrestlers only)

Men's freestyle - Aman Sehrawat (57 kg)

Women’s - Nisha Dahiya (68 kg)