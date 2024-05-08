World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Full schedule, match timings, Indian contingent and live streaming details

Fourteen Indian wrestlers are all set to compete in the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers, starting on Thursday, May 9, in Istanbul, Turkiye. Notably, the Istanbul meeting will be the final chance for the wrestlers to earn the Paris ticket ahead of the mega event.

A total of three quotas are on offer for the Paris Olympics 2024 in each weight category in the Istanbul qualifiers. The two finalists in each weight division will secure the spots for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The winner of the bronze-medal game will earn the third spot.

Interestingly, India could earn only four spots so far and all of them have come in women’s wrestling. While Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), and Reetika Hooda (76kg) secured their spots in the Asian Qualifiers in April, Antim Panghal (53kg) clinched her quota from World Wrestling Championships 2023.

Mansi Ahlawat (62kg) and Nisha (68kg) are the only Indian women’s wrestlers in the Istanbul qualifying campaign.

In the men’s freestyle category, all eyes will be on Aman Sehrawat, the former Asian and U23 world champion, and Olympian Deepak Punia. Moreover, India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers will also have their eyes on the Olympic quotas at the event.

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Schedule and match timings (In IST)

May 9, Thursday

Greco-Roman:

60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg preliminary rounds, 12:30 PM onwards

60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg Paris 2024 qualification rounds (semi-finals), 8:30 PM onwards

May 10, Friday

Women’s freestyle

50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg preliminary rounds, 12:30 PM onwards

50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg Paris 2024 qualification rounds (semi-finals), 8:30 PM onwards

Greco-Roman

60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg repechage, 12:30 PM onwards

60kg, 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg bronze medal matches, 7:15 PM onwards

May 11, Saturday

Men’s freestyle

57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg preliminary rounds, 12:30 PM onwards

57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg Paris 2024 qualification rounds (semi-finals), 8:30 PM onwards

Women’s freestyle

50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg repechage, 12:30 PM onwards

50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg bronze medal matches, 7:15 PM onwards

50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg Paris 2024 qualification rounds (3rd vs 3rd), 11:00 PM onwards

May 12, Sunday

Men’s freestyle

57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg repechage, 5:30 PM onwards

57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg bronze medal matches, 7:15 PM onwards

57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg Paris 2024 qualification rounds (3rd vs 3rd), 8:30 PM onwards

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Live telecast and streaming details

The World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers 2024 will be live-streamed on the United World Wrestling (UWW) official website. However, there is no live telecast of the qualifiers for fans in India.

World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Indian contingent

Men’s Greco-Roman: Sumit (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Naveen (130kg)

Men’s freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Sujeet (65kg), Jaideep (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Deepak (97kg), Sumit (125kg)

Women’s freestyle: Mansi (62kg), Nisha (68kg)