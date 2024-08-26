Olympic Hockey Gold Medals by country: List of all countries that have won gold medals in Hockey ft. India 

12 countries have won the gold medal in men’s hockey in the history of the Olympics. Great Britain (England) were the first team that finished on top of the podium back in 1908 after they beat Great Britain (Ireland) 8-1. Since then, the men’s team has won three more gold medals in 1920 and 1988 while the women’s team won in 2016.

India are yet to win a gold medal since the Moscow Olympics back in 1980. Despite not winning gold for the last 44 years, they are still sitting on top of the medals’ tally with eight gold. In 2021, they won bronze and ended a 41-year-old long wait for an Olympic medal - a feat they repeated in Paris.

The Indian women’s team came close to winning their first Olympic medal back in 2021 in Tokyo but lost to Great Britain in the bronze-medal match. The women’s team, however, missed the bus for the Paris Olympics.

Trending

The Netherlands are tied with India with eight gold medals to their name as well. The Dutch tasted their latest success at the Paris Olympics. Australia and Germany have four gold medals apiece to their name along with Great Britain.

Pakistan had a dream run from 1960 to 1984 during which they won three gold medals. In 1960 Rome, they beat India 1-0 in the gold-medal match. Overall, Pakistan have won eight medals in hockey at the Olympics.

Argentina, Germany, Spain, West Germany, Belgium, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe have won one gold medal apiece.

List of all teams that have won gold medals in the Olympics

India – 8

Netherlands – 8

Australia – 4

Great Britain – 4

Germany – 4

Pakistan – 3

Argentina – 1

Spain – 1

West Germany – 1

Belgium – 1

New Zealand 1

Zimbabwe – 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback