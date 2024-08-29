Paris Paralympics 2024 India Day 1 Schedule: Full list of events, venues, & timings in IST, August 29

The Paris Paralympics 2024 are set to kick off on Thursday, August 29, with India's largest-ever contingent eager to surpass their best-ever performance of 19 medals (five gold, eight silver, and six bronze) achieved at the Tokyo Paralympics.

After a thrilling two weeks of sporting action at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Paralympics kick off another 10 days of non-stop sporting action. The opening day of games promises an action-packed schedule, and India’s top athletes will feature in badminton, archery, cycling, and taekwondo.

All eyes will be on Krishna Nagar, the gold medalist from Tokyo, as he begins his campaign in the men’s singles SH6 category. Nagar made history after winning the gold, and the shuttler will be determined to defend his title and add another medal to his collection in Paris.

Suhas Yatiraj and Manoj Sarkar, who also won medals in Tokyo, will be looking to better their performance and take home gold this time around.

In para-archery, India’s contingent includes some of the most decorated athletes in the sport. Harvinder Singh, who won bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics, will compete in the men’s individual recurve open ranking round. Alongside him, Sarita, a two-time Hangzhou Asian Para Games medalist, will participate in the women’s individual compound open ranking round.

Paracycling will see Jyoti Gaderiya representing India in the women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit. Gaderiya will begin her day with the qualifying rounds, aiming to secure a spot in the finals later in the evening.

Aruna Tanwar, India’s para taekwondo star, will also be in action on Day 1. Competing in the women’s K44-47 kg category, Tanwar will start her journey in the Round of 16.

Paris 2024 Paralympics India Day 1 schedule and timings in IST (August 29)

Para Badminton:

Mixed Doubles SL3SU5 Group Stage: Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan vs. Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli, 12:00 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Stage: Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre, 12:40 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Women’s Singles SL3 Group Stage: Mandeep Kaur, 2:00 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Women’s Singles SL3 Group Stage: Manasi Joshi, 2:00 PM. Venue: Porte de la Chapelle Arena

Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage: Sukant Kadam, 2:40 PM. Venue: Porte de la Chapelle Arena

Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage: Suhas Yathiraj, 3:20 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Men’s Singles SL4 Group Stage: Tarun, 3:20 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Men’s Singles SL3 Group Stage: Nitesh Kumar vs. Manoj Sarkar, 4:00 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Women’s Singles SL4 Group Stage: Palak Kohli, 4:40 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Women’s Singles SU5 Group Stage: Thulasimathi Murugesan, 5:20 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Women’s Singles SU5 Group Stage: Manisha Ramadass, 7:30 PM. Venue: Porte de la Chapelle Arena

Men’s Singles SH6 Group Stage: Sivarajan Solaimalai, 7:30 PM. Venue: Porte de la Chapelle Arena

Women’s Singles SH6 Group Stage: Nithya Sre, 7:30 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Mixed Doubles SL3SU5 Group Stage: Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan, 10:10 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Mixed Doubles SL3SU5 Group Stage: Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli, 10:50 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Para Taekwondo:

Women K4447 kg Round of 16: Aruna, 1:30 PM. Venue: Grand Palais

Para Cycling:

Women’s C13 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Jyoti Gaderiya, 4:25 PM. Venue: National Velodrome

Para Archery:

Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round: Sheetal Devi (ST category), Sarita (W2 category), 4:30 PM. Venue: Invalides

Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round: Harvinder Singh (ST category), 4:30 PM. Venue: Invalides

Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round: Rakesh Kumar (W2 category), Shyam Sundar Swami (ST category), 8:30 PM. Venue: Invalides

Women’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round: Pooja (ST category), 8:30 PM. Venue: Invalides

