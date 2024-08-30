Paris Paralympics 2024 India Day 2 Schedule: Full list of events, venues, & timings in IST, August 30

After a promising start to the Paralympics on Thursday, August 29, the Indian contingent is poised for an action-packed Day 2 at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Several Indian athletes in action on Friday, August 30 will be aiming to secure the country’s first medals.

In para-athletics, all eyes will be on Karam Jyoti and Sakshi Kasana as they participate in the women’s discus throw F55 final. Meanwhile, Preethi Pal will compete in the women’s 100m T35 final.

India’s shooting team will also be in the spotlight. Avani Lekhara, who made history at the Tokyo Paralympics with her gold medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, will be seen in action in the qualification round on Friday. Mona Agarwal is also competing in the same event, and both shooters could also return to the range to fight it out in the final later in the day.

Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal will compete in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 category. Narwal, who claimed gold in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Games, will be aiming to replicate his success in Paris. Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna will also be in action, taking part in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 event.

India’s badminton stars will continue their campaigns on Day 2. Manasi Joshi, who narrowly lost her first match, will return to action while champion Krishna Nagar will begin his quest for another gold in the men’s singles SH6 group stage matches. Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, Palak Kohli, and Suhas Yathiraj are some of the other shuttlers who return to the court on Friday.

In archery, compound archer Sarita will take on Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil of Malaysia in a crucial Round of 32 contest. India’s para cyclists and rowers will also compete in their respective events on Friday.

Paris 2024 Paralympics India Day 2 schedule and timings in IST (August 30)

Para Badminton:

Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage: Manasi Joshi vs. Oksana Kozyna (Ukraine), 12:00 PM. Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage: Manoj Sarkar vs. Mongkhon Bunsun (Thailand), 1:20 PM. Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage: Nitesh Kumar vs. Jianyuan Yang (China), 2:00 PM. Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs. Kyung Hwan Shin (Korea), 2:40 PM. Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage: Palak Kohli vs. Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia), 4:40 PM. Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage: Thulasimathi Murugesan vs. Beatriz Monteiro (Portugal), 7:30 PM. Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage: Sivarajan Solaimalai vs. Man Kai Chu, 8:10 PM. Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs. YiLin Cai (Chinese Taipei), 8:50 PM. Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage: Krishna Nagar vs. Miles Krajewski, 10:50 PM. Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Mixed Doubles SL3SU5 Group Play Stage: Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan vs. Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (France), 12:10 AM (31 August, Saturday). Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Mixed Doubles SL3SU5 Group Play Stage: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli vs. Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia), 12:10 AM (August 31,, Saturday). Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage: Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs. Natthapong Meechai/Chai Saeyang (Thailand), 1:30 AM (31 August, Saturday). Venue: PORTE DE LA CHAPELLE ARENA

Para Shooting:

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, 12:30 PM. Venue: Chateauroux

Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal, 2:45 PM. Venue: Chateauroux

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal (if qualified), 3:15 PM. Venue: Chateauroux

Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna, 5:00 PM. Venue: Chateauroux

Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal (if qualified), 5:30 PM. Venue: Chateauroux

Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final – Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (if qualified), 7:45 PM. Venue: Chateauroux

Para Athletics:

Women’s Discus Throw F55 Final: Jyoti Karam, Sakshi Kasana, 1:30 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat DT/Club

Women’s 100m T35 Final: Preethi Pal, 4:45 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat DT/Club

Men’s Shot Put F37 Final—Manu, 12:22 AM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat DT/Club

Para Table Tennis:

Women’s Doubles-WD10-Quarterfinals: Sonalben Patel/Bhavinaben Patel, 14:30 PM. Venue: South Paris Arena 4

Para Rowing:

PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Heats—Anita/Narayana Konganapalle, 3:00 PM. Venue: Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium

Para Archery:

Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination: Sarita vs. Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil (Malaysia), 3:03 PM. Venue: Invalides

Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination—Rakesh Kumar, 19:17 PM. Venue: Invalides

Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination—Shyam Sundar, 21:50 PM. Venue: Invalides

Para Cycling Track:

Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying—Arshad Shaik, 4:24 PM. Venue: National Velodrome

