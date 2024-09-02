Paris Paralympics 2024 India Day 5 Schedule: Full list of events, venues, & timings in IST, September 2

Monday, September 2, the fifth day of the Paris 2024 Paralympics, could potentially be an important day for Team India, with numerous athletes competing in medal events. With a packed schedule ahead, the spotlight will be on India's para-badminton stars, para-athletes, para-archers, and para-shooters who are on the verge of adding to the nation’s medal tally.

The final day of para-badminton promises to be exciting, with Indian shuttles competing for podium finishes. Suhas Yathiraj, Sukant Kadam, Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre, and Thulasimathi Murugesan will all be competing. Nitesh Kumar faces a tough gold medal match against Great Britain's Daniel Bethell, the silver medalist from Tokyo 2020.

In para archery, all eyes will be on Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar as they compete in the Mixed Individual Compound Open elimination rounds. Both archers are big hopes for a medal, as they currently hold the World No. 1 spot and also broke the world record earlier in the ranking rounds of the Paralympics.

Para-athletics will also see some of India’s top athletes competing for medals. Sumit Antil, the reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder in men’s javelin throw F64, will be in action alongside compatriots Sandeep Choudhary and Sandeep Sanjay Sagar.

Yogesh Kathuniya, another medal hopeful, will compete in the men’s discus throw F56 final. Having won a silver in Tokyo, Yogesh will aim to upgrade to gold this time around.

Additionally, Deepthi Jeevanji, the reigning world champion and world record holder in women’s 400m T20, will start her campaign with high expectations for a strong finish.

In para shooting, Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat will represent India in the Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event.

Paris 2024 Paralympics India Day 5 schedule and timings in IST (September 2)

Para Shooting

P3: Mixed 25 m pistol SH1 Qualification Precision—Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat, 12:30 PM. Venue: Châteauroux

P3: Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rapid—Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat, 4:30 PM. Venue: Châteauroux

P3: Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final—Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat (subject to qualification), 8:15 PM. Venue: Châteauroux

Para Athletics

Men’s Discus Throw, F56 Final, Yogesh Kathuniya, 1:35 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat DT/Club

Men’s Javelin Throw; F64 Final: Sumit Antil, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sandeep, 10:30 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat DT/Club

Women’s Discus Throw, F53 Final, Kanchan Lakhani, 10:34 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat DT/Club

Women’s 400m - T20 Round 1 – Deepthi Jeevanji, 11:50 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat DT/Club

Para Badminton

Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match: Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs. Subhan/Rina Marlina (Indonesia), not before 1:40 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match: Nitesh Kumar vs. Daniel Bethell (Great Britain), not before 3:30 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Women’s Singles SU5 Medal Matches—Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass, 8:00 PM onwards. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match: Suhas Yathiraj vs. Lucas Mazur (France), 9:40 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match: Suhas Yathiraj vs. Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia), 9:40 PM. Venue: Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Para Archery

Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinals: Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar, 8:40 PM. Venue: Invalides

Mixed Team Compound Open Semifinals: Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (subject to qualification), 9:40 PM onwards. Venue: Invalides

Mixed Team Compound Open Medal Rounds: Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (subject to qualification), 10:35 PM onwards. Venue: Invalides

