Paris Paralympics 2024 India Day 6 Schedule: Full list of events, venues, & timings in IST, September 3

After a stellar Day 5 at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which saw the Indian contingent soar into double digits in their medal tally, Day 6 promises to be another thrilling one for Indian para-athletes. With several opportunities in para-shooting, para-archery, and para-athletics, India looks forward to adding more medals to their already impressive haul.

In para-shooting, all eyes will be on Avani Lekhara, a two-time Paralympic champion who earlier won gold in the 10m air rifle SH1 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She will feature in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 event. Lekhara, who won bronze in Tokyo, will look to better her performance this time around.

Alongside Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, who also clinched a medal in the same event earlier in the Games, is also in the fray in the 50m event, looking to add another medal to her collection.

In para-archery, Pooja is India’s sole representative in the recurve women’s individual competition and will compete in the 1/8 elimination round.

However, India's brightest medal prospects on Day 6 lie in para-athletics, where several athletes will be favorites to stand on the podium. Bhagyashri Yadav will be competing in the F34 women’s shot put event, aiming to replicate or even surpass her silver medal performance from the 2024 World Championships.

Meanwhile, the men's T63 high jump final will feature a triple threat from India, with former Paralympic champion Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar, and Sharad Kumar all vying for medals. This event could see a sweep of the podium by Indian athletes.

Later in the day, Ajeet Singh, Rinku, and Gurjar Sundar Singh will take part in the F46 men’s javelin throw, with high hopes of securing medals.

Paris 2024 Paralympics India Day 6 schedule and timings in IST (September 3)

Para Shooting

R8: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification: Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara, 1:00 PM. Venue: Châteauroux

R8: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final: Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara, 7:30 PM. Venue: Châteauroux

Para Athletics

Women’s Shot Put, F34 Final, Bhagyashri Jadhav, 2:28 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat SP/Club

Women’s 400m - T20 Final – Deepthi Jeevanji, 10:38 PM. Venue: Stadion de France, Seat T20/Club

Men’s High Jump, T63 Final, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Shailesh Kumar, 11:50 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat HJ/Club

Men’s Javelin Throw—F46 Final—Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar, 12:13 AM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat JT/Club

Para Archery

Women’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination – Pooja, 3:20 PM. Venue: Invalides

Women’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals—Pooja (subject to qualification), 8:30 PM onwards. Venue: Invalides

Women’s Individual Recurve Open Semifinal – Pooja (subject to qualification), 9:38 PM onwards. Venue: Invalides

Women’s Individual Recurve Open Medal Matches – Pooja (subject to qualification), 10:27 PM onwards. Venue: Invalides

