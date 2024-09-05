Paris Paralympics 2024 India Day 8 Schedule: Full list of events, venues, & timings in IST, September 5

As the Paris 2024 Paralympics enters its final stretch, India’s athletes continue to shine, delivering their best performances at the Games. With the 20-medal mark and India’s previous best medal haul at the games already breached, the Indian contingent is riding high on motivation.

Day 8, Thursday, September 5, presents a few more chances for India to add to its medal tally, though the schedule is relatively light compared to the past few action-packed days.

India’s hopes in para-archery will be pinned on the mixed-recurve pair of Pooja Jatyan and Harvinder Singh. After witnessing the success of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar earlier in the Games, the duo will look to secure a second para-archery medal for India. Their campaign begins with a Round of 16 match against Australia's Amanda Jennings and Taymon Kenton-Smith.

Simran Sharma, the current world champion in the women’s 200m T12 event, is another strong medal contender for India on Day 8. The visually impaired athlete, who runs alongside her guide Ajay, will compete in both the 100m and 200m T12 events. Her day will begin with the 100m semifinals, with the finals scheduled for later in the evening.

India’s shooters have had a good run at the Games so far, and Day 8 will see Mona Agarwal and Sidhartha Babu take on the challenge in the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event.

Beyond archery and athletics, India will have representation in para-powerlifting and men’s shot put. Ashok will compete in the men’s 65kg final in para-powerlifting, while Arvind will take part in the men’s shot put F35 event.

Paris 2024 Paralympics India Day 8 schedule and timings in IST (September 5)

Para Shooting

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: Mona Agarwal, Sidhartha Babu, 1:00 PM. Venue: Châteauroux

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Finals—Mona Agarwal, Sidhartha Babu (subject to qualification), 3:15 PM. Venue: Châteauroux

Para Judo

Women’s 48kg J2 Preliminary Round—Kokila Kaushiklate vs. TBD, 1:30 PM onwards. Venue: Paris Grand Palais Éphémère

Men’s 60kg J1 Preliminary Round: Kapil Parma vs. TBD, 1:30 PM onwards. Venue: Paris Grand Palais Éphémère

Women’s J2 -48 kg Finals – Kokila Kaushiklate (Subject to Qualification), 7:30 PM. Venue: Paris Grand Palais Éphémère

Men’s J1 -60kg Finals, Kapil Parma (subject to qualification), 7:30 PM. Venue: Paris Grand Palais Éphémère

Para Archery

Mixed Individual Recurve Open Round of 16: Pooja Jatyan/Harvinder Singh vs. Amanda Jennings/Taymon Kenton Smith (Australia), 1:50 PM. Venue: Invalides

Mixed Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals—Pooja Jatyan/Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 6:30 PM. Venue: Invalides

Mixed Individual Recurve Open Semifinals—Pooja Jatyan/Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 7:50 PM. Venue: Invalides

Mixed Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match – Pooja Jatyan/Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 8:45 PM. Venue: Invalides

Mixed Individual Recurve Open Final – Pooja Jatyan/Harvinder Singh (Subject to Qualification), 9:05 PM. Venue: Invalides

Para Athletics

Women’s 100m T12 Semifinals – Simran Sharma, 3:10 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat T12/Club

Women’s 100m T12 Finals – Simran Sharma (subject to qualification), 10:47 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat T12/Club

Men’s Shot Put F35 Finals, Arvind, 11:49 PM. Venue: Stade de France, Seat SP/Club

Para Powerlifting

Men’s up to 65kg Finals—Ashok, 10:05 PM. Venue: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

