Remembering Norman Pritchard, the Indian athlete who won 2 athletics medals for India at 1900 Paris Olympics

Norman Pritchard is hailed as the first-ever India-born athlete to win a medal at the prestigious Olympics. He was born to British parents on April 23, 1875, in Kolkata and completed his education at St. Xavier’s College.

Pritchard took part in the 1900 Olympics, which was the second edition of the Summer Games and returned with two medals. He went to participate on an Indian passport and had an Indian birth certificate.

Norman Pritchard won a silver medal each in the 200-m sprint and the 200-metre hurdle events.

However, debate surrounding his identity began to gain pace when a British Olympic historian Ian Buchanan suggested that Pritchard’s medals belonged to Great Britain and not India. Pritchard, though, is listed by the International Olympic Committee as an Indian.

The British historian had argued that Pritchard was chosen for the British Amateur Athletics Association and gave British trials for Olympic participation. Adding to that, India officially became a member of the International Olympic Committee in February 1920.

Norman Pritchard, the Olympian who transitioned to an actor

After enjoying a successful sporting career, Norman Pritchard moved to the United States of America to pursue a new career in show business. He went on to become the first ever Olympic athlete to perform on stage in England and Hollywood films.

He also changed his name to Norman Trevor for the screen.

“It was during a dinner, in December 1906 in London, that he (Pritchard) was asked to describe the magnificent durbar staged in Delhi in 1899 to welcome Lord Curzon as the Viceroy of India. So dramatic and vivid was his description of the incredible wealth and opulence on display that he was mistaken as an actor by Sir Charles Wyndham who was involved in the theatre. Sir Charles invited the young Pritchard to take up a bit role in a play, The Stronger Sex, at the Apollo Theatre in 1907,” a Telegraph report stated.

Norman Pritchard began his film career with the silent film “After Dark” in 1915 and concluded his career with “Tonight at Twelve”. During his acting career, Pritchard took part in 26 plays and 27 films.

Unfortunately, he took his last breath at the age of just 54 due to a “brain malady”.