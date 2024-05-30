Top 3 most memorable moments for Indian athletes at the Olympics

The Olympic Games are the pinnacle of global athletic competition, where the world's finest athletes strive to make their mark. For India, the Olympic Games have been a source of great pride and celebration.

Over the years, Indian athletes have created memorable moments that have brought glory to the country and inspired generations. Here, we delve into three iconic moments that stand out in Indian Olympic history.

#1 Abhinav Bindra - Shooting (2008 Beijing Olympics)

Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian sports history. Competing in the 10m air rifle event, Bindra’s composed and focused performance saw him clinch the gold, making him the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

Abhinav Bindra accomplished the feat in the men's 10-meter air rifle with a total score of 700.5. After scoring 596 in the qualifying round and finishing fourth, he excelled in the final with a score of 104.5. Tied with Henri Häkkinen before the final shot, Bindra's impressive 10.8 secured his victory.

#2 Leander Paes - Tennis (1996 Atlanta Olympics)

Leander Paes' bronze medal in the men's singles tennis event at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics was a historic moment for India. At a time when Indian tennis was not widely recognized on the global stage, Paes' victory brought significant attention to the sport in India. This achievement made him the first Asian to win an Olympic medal in tennis.

His tenacity, skill, and passion were evident as he fought through challenging matches, ultimately defeating Fernando Meligeni of Brazil with a score of 3–6, 6–2, 6–4 to secure the bronze. This medal was India's first individual Olympic medal in 44 years. Additionally, Paes holds the record for representing India in the Olympics seven times, the most by any Indian athlete.

#3 Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw (2020 Tokyo Olympics)

Neeraj Chopra debuted at the Tokyo Olympics, topping his qualifying group with a throw of 86.65 meters. On August 7 2021, he won gold in the final with a throw of 87.58 meters, becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics. No other competitor surpassed 82 meters in the second round. This remarkable performance solidified his place as the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics in his debut appearance.

His victory gave India a record total of seven medals at the Games. One of the best-performing athletes of the current decade, Chopra has consistently excelled in other tournaments, including the Asian Games and the Diamond League.