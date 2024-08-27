Top 5 goal scorers in men's hockey at Paris Olympics 2024 ft. Harmanpreet Singh

There were plenty of goals scored at the men’s hockey event at the Paris Olympics 2024. It was one of the most even contests where almost every team in the top 10 rankings had a brilliant outing and gave a tough fight to all their opponents.

Every player put up their best show, however, few individuals shone brighter. These strikers scored important goals for their teams which eventually turned out to be the deciding factor. Let us take a look at the top five goal scorers in men’s hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024.

5) Jip Janssen (5 goals)

The Olympic Gold winners in men's hockey, the Netherlands, have just one of their players in the top five goal scorers from the event.

Jip Janssen was the fifth-highest goal scorer of the tournament with five goals. The Dutch players were so dominating that they were not dependent on any one individual to score all the goals and win the games.

4) Alexander Hendrickx (5 goals)

Alexander Hendrickx represented fourth-ranked Belgium, one of the world's strongest hockey teams.

He stood out for his unique ability to convert Penalty Corners (PCs) into goals. He, too, had five goals named after him, all of which came from penalty corners. He was ranked slightly higher than Jip Janssen because he scored more penalty corner goals.

3) Christopher Ruhr (5 goals)

Another striker who enjoyed a fair share of the limelight during the hockey coverage at the Paris Olympics was Christopher Ruhr. Wearing jersey number 17 and playing for the powerhouse Germany, he had put up a stellar show.

He also had five goals but was ranked higher than the other two due to the difference in field goal strokes. He shot three penalty stroke goals and two field goals.

2) Blake Govers (7 goals)

The only player in the top ten highest goal scorers in hockey of the Summer Olympics 2024 was Blake Govers representing the silver medalists from the last edition, Australia.

His persistent attacks led him to score seven goals. Of all, two goals came in penalty strokes, three in penalty corners, and two in field goals.

1) Harmanpreet Singh (10 goals)

Leading scorer captain Harmanpreet Singh led India to win the bronze medal in the hockey competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Singh scored 10 goals in eight games, three more than the next-best scorer, Blake Govers of Australia.

India won its second straight Olympic bronze medal after Tokyo 2020 on Thursday, defeating Spain 2-1 at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes. India overcame a goal deficit to win thanks to two goals by Harmanpreet. He led the side from the front with his performances and kept winning them games regularly.

