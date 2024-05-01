With the 2024 Paris Olympics just around the corner, excitement is reaching fever pitch. India is gearing up for another major event following their impressive performance at the 2023 Asian Games.

With excitement building, let's delve into the journey of some of India's most seasoned athletes who have repeatedly represented their nation on the Olympic stage. Here, we highlight the top 5 Indian athletes with the most Olympic appearances.

#1 Leander Paes - 7 Olympic appearances

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes graced the Olympic stage seven times. Paes' enduring passion and remarkable longevity epitomize his iconic status. He competed in consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2016, a record for an Indian and the only tennis player to do so.

In 1992, he reached the doubles quarterfinals in Barcelona with Ramesh Krishnan. Paes secured India's first-ever tennis medal, a bronze in men's singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, becoming the first Asian to do so. Despite subsequent participation in the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics, he did not secure additional medals.

#2 Abhinav Bindra - 4 Olympic appearances

Abhinav Bindra, often hailed as India's golden boy of shooting, scripted history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by clinching the elusive gold medal in the 10-meter air rifle event. Bindra's triumph not only ended India's century-long wait for an individual Olympic gold but also signalled a new dawn for Indian sports.

Making his Olympic debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics, he set an Olympic record in the qualification round, but finished last in the final with 97.6 points, placing seventh. In the Beijing Olympics 2008, he clinched gold in the men's 10-meter air rifle event.

However, in London 2012, he ended 16th in the qualification and at the Rio Olympics 2016, Bindra narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the men's 10-meter air rifle event after a shoot-off.

#3 PT Usha - 4 Olympic appearances

P.T. Usha, a four-time Olympian, stood in a league of her own in the realm of track and field. Widely regarded as the most legendary name in Indian women's athletics, her journey began at the Moscow Olympics in 1980, although she didn't advance to the final round.

However, it was her performance at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics that captured the nation's attention. Finishing fourth in the 400m hurdles, she narrowly missed out on a medal, but her incredible effort resonated with audiences across India.

Despite not reaching the podium in subsequent Olympic Games in Seoul 1988 and Atlanta 1996, PT Usha's influence on Indian athletics remains profound and enduring.

#4 Gagan Narang - 4 Olympic appearances

Renowned Indian shooter Gagan Narang has been a consistent presence at every Olympics from 2004 to 2016. Making his debut at Athens 2004, he secured the ninth spot. However, it was the 2012 London Olympics that brought his highest moment at the Summer Games. Gagan Narang clinched a bronze medal in the Men's 10m air rifle event, becoming India's first medalist at the 2012 Olympics

Despite not achieving similar success at the Rio Olympics, his dedication to the sport and his historic achievement in London solidify his legacy in Indian shooting.

#5 Sushil Kumar - 3 Olympic appearances

Sushil Kumar shone brightly at the 2012 London Olympics, clinching the coveted silver medal in wrestling. His journey began at the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he made his debut but faced challenges, placing 14th.

However, he returned with determination at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, securing the bronze. In the 2012 London Olympics he elevated his status with a silver medal. This achievement made him the first Indian to win two successive individual Olympic medals since India's independence.