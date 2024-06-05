Top 5 youngest Indian medallists at Olympics ft. PV Sindhu

Ever since India started their participation in the Olympics, they went on to win a total of 23 individual medals at the mega event. This year too, several young athletes will be making their mark in the Olympics. To name a few, are Anush Agarwalla, Archana Kamath, and Aman Sehrawat, who will give their everything to bring home a medal this time out.

In this article, we will take a look at the top five youngest Indian medallists at the Olympics over the years.

#1 Neeraj Chopra

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal at the men’s javelin throw in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. In 2020, he was only a mere 23-year-old (23 years, 7 months, 14 days) and also went on to become the first Asian to win gold at a track and field event at the mega competition.

Trending

This will be Chopra’s second Olympics appearance and he will start as a fan favourite to win a gold this time too.

#2 Leander Paes

In the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, India’s yet-to-be tennis sensation secured a bronze medal in the men’s singles event. After becoming a professional tennis player in 1991, this was Paes’ major achievement in the sports horizon. He was just 23 years, 1 month, and 17 days old when he achieved this feat.

#3 Vijender Singh

One of India’s finest boxers, Vijender Singh won bronze in men’s middleweight boxing in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. His age during the mega event was just 22 years, 9 months, and 24 days. Notably, after this triumph, he became the first Indian boxer to win a medal in the boxing category.

Speaking of some of his major career achievements, Singh won silver in the 2006 and 2014 Commonwealth Games and bronze in the 2009 World Championships and 2010 Commonwealth Games.

#4 Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal was just 22 years, 4 months, and 18 days old when she won a bronze at the women’s singles event in the 2012 London Olympics. This achievement helped Nehwal emerge as India’s badminton star over the years to come.

She went on to become the World No.1 and also holds the record of 24 international titles.

#5 PV Sindhu

As fans await the Paris Olympics 2024, PV Sindhu remains the youngest Indian to win a medal at the world’s largest sporting event. Sindhu won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the women’s singles event, and while she emerged victorious, she was only 21 years, 1 month and 14 days old.

This upcoming Olympics will be a big test for Sindhu, who hasn’t been at her best form in the build-up to the competition.