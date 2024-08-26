When an Oxford graduate brought India gold at the Olympics

At the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, India won the gold medal in men’s field hockey. One of the members of the team was Jaipal Singh Munda, who played a crucial role in leading them to the top of the podium.

India topped their group, including Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, and Austria. Having won all four of their matches, India faced the Netherlands in the gold medal match at the Olympisch Stadium.

India won the match 3-0 after the legendary Major Dhyan Chand and George Eric McCarthy Marthins scored for them. As far as Jaipal was concerned, he was a graduate of the renowned Oxford University and was also an officer in the Indian Civil Service.

He went on to become a full-time politician. In December 1938, he entered politics after witnessing the dismal state of the tribal people in Ranchi and Patna.

He also represented India in speaking for tribal people at the Constituent Assembly of India. On March 20, 1970, Jaipal breathed his last due to a cerebral hemorrhage. He died at his home in New Delhi at the age of 67 and left behind four children – three sons and a daughter.

Jaipal Singh’s hockey career

Singh played hockey for the Oxford University Hockey team and improved his game to the extent that he became the first Indian student to be conferred with the blue. At the Olympics, India came up trumps in 16 out of 17 matches under his captaincy. But he left the team after the league stage following a dispute with AB Rossier, the manager of the England side.

India had to take part in the knockout stages without their regular captain. In 1929, he formed the Mohun Bagan team in Kolkata. After hanging his boots, Jaipal became a member of the Indian Sports Council. He also had the honor of serving as the secretary of the Bengal Hockey Association.

