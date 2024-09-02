Who is Parveen Kumar? All you need to know about the Indian para-athlete competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 02, 2024 14:16 IST
Parveen Kumar will represent India in the Men
Parveen Kumar will represent India in the Men's Javelin event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics (Image Credits: Paralympic India/IG)

Parveen Kumar, a talented javelin thrower in the F57 category hailing from Haryana, is ready to showcase his skills on the grand stage at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

As the Paris 2024 Paralympics is now underway, India will aim to make a significant impact with its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes, spanning across 12 different sports. The remarkable increase from the 54 athletes who represented the country at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics highlights the growing momentum of the Paralympic movement in India.

Parveen Kumar, a native of Haryana, has emerged as a standout competitor in the field of para-athletics. Specializing in the F57 category of javelin throw, Parveen has consistently demonstrated his exceptional talent at both national and international levels. His dedication and hard work have earned him a reputation as one of India’s most promising para-athletes, with a track record that speaks volumes about his potential to excel in the ongoing Paralympics.

also-read-trending Trending

Parveen Kumar's career in brief

Parveen Kumar’s rise in para-athletics has been marked by numerous successes. His journey began with a series of impressive performances at the national level, where he quickly made a name for himself as a dominant force in the F57 category. The F57 classification is for athletes with impairments that affect their lower limbs, but despite these challenges, Parveen has consistently pushed the boundaries of his capabilities.

Parveen’s remarkable achievements include winning the gold medal at the National Games 2024, a feat that highlights his prowess and potential. Beyond national accolades, he has consistently stood out in international competitions, bringing home multiple medals and making a significant mark in the world of para-athletics.

Despite narrowly missing a podium finish with a fourth place at the Para Asian Games Selection, Parveen’s spirit remains unshaken. His resilience is further demonstrated by his back-to-back gold victories at various championships, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with in his sport.

As he prepares to represent India on the global stage, Parveen Kumar embodies the hopes and aspirations of a nation. His journey is one of perseverance combined with hard work. Parveen will be keen to bring glory to India in the world of athletics

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी