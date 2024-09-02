Who is Tarun? All you need to know about the Indian para-badminton player competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics

With the Paris 2024 Paralympics underway, Indian para-badminton player Tarun Dhillon is set to make his mark on the international stage once again. Competing in the SL4 category, Tarun is known for his impressive skills and dedication, having already achieved significant milestones in his para-badminton career.

With the Paris Games marking his second Paralympic appearance, his journey from a young athlete overcoming personal challenges to becoming a world-class competitor is inspiring.

Born on August 18, 1994, in Hissar, Haryana, Tarun Dhillon's journey into para-badminton began after a life-changing accident at the age of eight. His right knee injury from a football game led to multiple surgeries, which ultimately steered him toward badminton.

By the age of 11, Tarun was already making waves in para-badminton, winning his first event and setting the stage for a remarkable career.

Tarun's career in brief

Tarun Dhillon began his international career with a series of notable achievements. In 2013, he won a gold medal in men’s singles at the World Championships held at Helmut-Körnig-Halle in Dortmund, Germany. The success was followed by another gold medal in men’s singles at the 2015 World Championships at the Stoke Mandeville Stadium in England.

Dhillon's success continued at the Asian Para Games. In 2014, he earned a silver medal in men’s singles at the Gyeyang Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea. Four years later, in 2018, he secured a gold medal in men’s singles at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia. His achievements at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, were even more impressive as he won a gold medal in men’s doubles SL3-SL4, partnering with Kumar Nitesh.

Dhillon’s accomplishments at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships included winning silver medals in men’s singles in 2017 at Dongchun Gymnasium in Ulsan, South Korea, and in 2019 at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. In men’s doubles, he claimed silver at the 2015 World Championships and again in 2019 with Kumar Nitesh.

In the BWF Para-Badminton World Circuit, Dhillon has achieved significant results. In 2022, he won gold medals in men’s singles at both the Brazil Para-Badminton International and the Bahrain Para-Badminton International. His performance continued to impress in 2023 when he won a gold medal in men’s singles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to para-badminton, he was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2022.

