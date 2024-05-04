World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024: Schedule, match timings, Indian contingent and live streaming details

World Athletics is all set to host the World Athletics Relays at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas from May 4 (Saturday) to 5 (Sunday). The campaign is all set to be a qualifying campaign for relay teams in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian athletes will be eyeing quotas in three 400m relay events over the weekend in the Bahamas. A total of 893 athletes are taking part in the competition from 54 nations, including 15 athletes from India.

Men’s 4x400m and 4x100m, women’s 4x400m and 4x100m, and mixed 4x400m are five different categories that will be held in the Relays competition. However, India are fielding only three 400m relay teams - men’s women’s, and mixed.

Notably, the top 14 teams in each event will clinch their spots for their respective countries for the Paris Olympics 2024.. Olympic quotas will be up for grabs on both days of the competition.

It’s important to note that the top two teams in each heat on the opening day will make it to the final on the second day while also clinching their quotas for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Thirty-two teams will take part in the men’s 4x400m relay. Moreover, 27 teams will compete in the women’s 4x400m, while 30 teams are set to take on the mixed 4x400m relay in the competition.

World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, May 5

Mixed 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 1 (heats), 4:35 AM

Women’s 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 1 (heats), 6:35 AM

Men’s 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 1 (heats), 7:19 AM

Monday, May 6

Men’s 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 2 (heats), 5:35 AM

Women’s 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 2 (heats), 6:00 AM

Mixed 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 1 (heats), 6:34 AM

Mixed 4x400m relay finals, 7:10 AM

Women’s 4x400m relay finals, 7:40 AM

Men’s 4x400m relay finals, 7:50 AM

World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024: Telecast and live streaming details

The World Athletics YouTube channel will live stream the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024 campaign. However, there is no live telecast on TV for fans in India.

World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024: Full Squad

Men’s 4x400m: Amoj Jacob, Avinash Krishna Kumar, Rajiv Arokia, Rajesh Ramesh, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Anas, Yashas

Women’s 4x400m: Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi, Vithya Ramraj, Rupal, Subha Venkatesan

Mixed 4x400m: Jyothika Sri Dandi, Vithya Ramraj, Rupal, Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Yashas