World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024: Full Schedule, match timings, and live streaming details

The first World Boxing Qualification Tournament for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics started in Busto Arsizio in Italy on Sunday, March 3. A total of 49 Olympic quotas are up for grabs - 28 in the men’s categories and 21 in women’s.

Notably, all 13 weight divisions will have four quotas up for grabs, except for women’s 57kg (two quotas) and women’s 60kg (three quotas). Additionally, between 45 and 51 boxers will have the opportunity to secure their quotas through the second World Qualification Tournament, scheduled to run from May 26 to June 2 in Bangkok.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had named a nine-member Indian contingent for the campaign. The squad includes seven men and two women boxers, and will be led by two-time Olympian Shiva Thapa, who will compete in the men’s 63.5kg category.

The squad also includes Asian Games bronze medalist Narender Berwal and World Championship bronze medalists Mohammed Hussamuddin, Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev. Reigning national champions Lakshya Chahar and Sanjeet Kumar are also part of the squad.

Alongside the men’s boxers, two women boxers also made it to the squad. Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria and Youth Women's World Boxing Championship 2017 gold medalist Ankushita Boro are the two Indian women boxers.

It’s important to note that the boxers were selected after a comprehensive evaluation process, conducted by the BFI’s high-performance unit.

Each country is limited to securing a maximum of one quota per weight category for the Paris 2024 Olympics. India, having already secured four quotas at the Asian Games, could potentially achieve up to nine Olympic quotas in Italy.

World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024: India squad

Deepak Bhoria (51kg in men’s category), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg in men’s category), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg in men’s category), Nishant Dev (71kg in men’s category), Lakshya Chahar (80kg in men’s category), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg in men’s category), Narender Berwal (+92kg in men’s category), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg in women’s category), Ankushita Boro (66kg in women’s category).

World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024: Live telecast and streaming details

Live streaming of the World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024 will be available on for the final few days, including March 10 and 11 on Olympics.com. However, there is no live telecast of the event for fans in India.

World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024: Indian boxers’ schedule (IST)

March 3, Sunday (Preliminaries)

Men’s 51kg, Men’s 71kg, Men’s 92+kg (5:30 PM onwards)

Women’s 50kg, Women’s 57kg, Women’s 60kg (11:30 PM onwards)

March 4, Monday (Preliminaries)

Women’s 54kg, Men’s 57kg, Men’s 80kg (3:30 PM onwards)

March 5, Tuesday (Preliminaries)

Women’s 54kg, Men’s 57kg, Men’s 80kg (12:30 AM onwards)

Women's 60kg, Men's 63.5kg, Men's 71kg (3:30 PM onwards)

Men's 63.5kg, Men's 71kg (8:00 PM onwards)

March 6, Wednesday (Preliminaries)

Men's 63.5kg, Men's 71kg (12:30 AM onwards)

Women's 60kg, Women’s 66kg, Women's 75kg (3:30 PM onwards)

Men's 51kg, Men's 92kg, Men's 92+kg (8:00 PM onwards)

March 7, Thursday (Preliminaries)

Men's 51kg, Men's 92kg, Men's 92+kg (12:30 AM onwards)

Women's 54kg, Women's 57kg, Women's 60kg, Men’s 71kg (3:30 PM onwards)

Women's 54kg, Men's 63.5kg, Men’s 71kg, Men's 92kg (8:00 PM onwards)

March 8, Friday (Preliminaries and Quarter-finals)

Men's 63.5kg, Men’s 71kg, Men's 92kg (12:30 AM onwards)

Women's 66kg, Men's 80kg (3:30 PM onwards)

Women's 50kg, Men's 57kg, Men's 80kg (8:00 PM onwards)

March 9, Saturday (Preliminaries, quota matches, and Quarter-finals)

Women's 50kg, Women's 57kg, Men's 57kg (12:30 AM onwards)

Women's 54kg, Women’s 60kg, Women’s 66kg, Women's 75kg (5:30 PM onwards)

Women's 54kg, Women's 66kg, Women’s 75kg, Men's 63.5kg, Men's 92kg, Men's 92+kg (11:30 PM onwards)

March 10, Sunday (Preliminaries, quota matches, and quarter-finals)

Women's 50kg, Men's 51kg, Men's 80kg (5:30 PM onwards)

Women's 57kg, Men's 57kg, Men's 71kg (11:30 PM onwards)

March 11, Monday (semi-finals and finals)

Women's 54kg, Women's 66kg, Women's 75kg, Men's 63.5kg, Men's 92kg, Men's 92+kg (5:30 PM onwards)

Women's 50kg, Women's 57kg, Women's 60kg, Men's 51kg, Men's 57kg, Men's 71kg, Men's 80kg (11:30 PM onwards)