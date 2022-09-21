How to watch ISA World Surfing Games 2022: Livestream link, standings, and more

The 2022 ISA World Surfing Games is underway at Huntington Beach in California. The premier event, organized by the ISA, commenced on September 19 and will conclude on September 24.

It is a highly significant event since the top winning men's and women's national teams will be allocated one Olympic spot each for their respective countries.

This qualification spot will be in addition to the maximum Olympic quota of two athletes provided to each country. Fierce competition between around 247 athletes from 51 countries will determine which athletes book their berths at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Huntington Beach has hosted several global surfing events in the past and this is the first time since 2006 that the World Surfing Games have returned to the surf city. It previously hosted the Games in 1984, 1996, and 2006.

The competition is already nearing its end with the finals to take place on September 24.

ISA World Surfing Games 2022: Schedule

The event began on September 16 with a parade in downtown Huntington Beach and the opening ceremony at Pier Plaza. Day 1 of the event saw open competition and the heats for men. This was followed by the competition for men the next two days.

The women's event started on September 19. Competition for both Open Men's and Open Women is underway and will continue till September 23 before the finals on September 24.

ISA World Surfing Games 2022: Livestream link

The event will be streamed LIVE on ISA's official YouTube Channel. Watch it live on YouTube here.

ISA World Surfing Games 2022: Standings

The fourth day of the ISA World Surfing Games comprised of heats for both men and women. The high caliber of surfing displayed only shows how eager the surfers are to book their spots at the Paris Olympics.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday to find out who wins the Olympic seats but as of now, France, Japan, Portugal, Brazil, Australia, Germany, the USA, and Spain have been the standout performers.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and current World No. 5 Kanoa Igarashi of Japan has been performing consistently well. He scored both the highest single wave score (8.87) and the highest heat total of the day (16.17) in separate heats.

Meanwhile, his teammate Shino Matsuda took the highest score (16.27) in the women's heats in the second round of the repechage. She earned the highest single-wave score (8.50) and the highest combined two-wave score (16.27).

Another highlight of the day was the Pupo brothers, Miguel and Samuel. In the last heat of the day, the brothers were up against each other. The younger brother, Samuel, was leading till the last minute.

However, it was Miguel who won after flipping two massive rotations at the last minute to earn a 13.47 score. He was followed by Samuel with a combined heat score of 12.50.

The fifth day will only hold the repechage round where athletes need to perform to keep themselves in the competition. If they lose in this round, they will be eliminated from the competition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far