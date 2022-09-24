2022 ISA World Surfing Games: List of all results, finals date, format and other details

The 2022 ISA World Surfing Games is nearing its end with just one day left for the finals that will take place today, September 24. Within a few hours, the world will know who is the first lot of surfers that have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two spots will be awarded based on the countries that gain the most points per gender. The winning men's and women's national teams with maximum points will receive one Olympic berth each for their respective countries.

This spot will be in addition to the maximum quota of two athletes in each country allowed. This means that some countries will have an additional third spot at the Paris Olympics. Surfing made its Olympic debut last year at the Tokyo Olympics.

2022 ISA World Surfing Games Day 7 results

Day 7 of the premier event witnessed intense competition as it was among the deciders to move into the finals. While some notable names have been eliminated from the competition, others will look forward to performing well in the finals.

With seven days of intense competition, the picture of who will grab the two Olympic sports is getting clearer. Heading into the finals of the event, the USA and Indonesia are the forerunners in the men's Olympic quota spot. They are followed by Japan, Australia, and Portugal.

For the women's Olympic spot, Australia is leading the way, followed by Portugal. the US, France and Germany also have a chance to breakthrough in the finals.

ISA World Surfing Games Day 7 Highlights

The women's super heat, including the finalists of the 2021 World Surfing Games was a treat for the eyes. It was between defending champion Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Daniella Rosas (PER), Teresa Bonvalot (POR), and Yolanda Hopkins (POR). Bonvalot finished first followed by Fitzgibbons. Olympian Kolohe Andino finished first, followed by Indonesia's I Ketut Agus in the men's repechage heat 2.

In the final main round, Igarashi (JPN), Lucca Mesinas (PER), and Nat Young (USA) will take on the challenge against each other. Meanwhile, Rio Waida and Agus will look forward to play their best in the repechage round to keep Indonesia's hopes alive.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, Bonvalot will face tough competition from Fitzgibbons, Kirra Pinkerton, Pauline Ado, and Daniella Rosas.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre said:

“What an incredible day of competition. Many teams are starting to feel the Olympic qualification slot in their hands already, but the race to Paris 2024 tightens with every heat surfed. Over the next two days, the action will be unmissable. Tune in for every minute!”

2022 ISA World Surfing Games Finals Schedule

Saturday is the final day for surfers to book an Olympic berth at the Paris 2024 Tokyo Olympics. Take a look at the schedule for the finals today.

7:00 AM Round 11 Repechage Men

7:30AM Round 9 Repechage Women

8:00 AM Round 7 Main Event Men

8:30 AM Round 6 Main Event Women

9:00 Am Round 12 Repechage Men

9:30AM Round 10 Repechage Women

10:00 AM Final Men

10:30AM Final Women

