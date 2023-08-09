Exciting wins and impressive displays at the inaugural Puducherry Surf Open of the East Coast Pro Tour

After two days of action, the Puducherry Surf Open, the East Coast Pro Tour's inaugural event, concluded on July 30.

Surfers from across the nation showcased their exceptional skills, reflecting their unwavering determination in the sport. The event provided exhilarating moments for spectators and showcased breathtaking sights and remarkable performances that left a lasting impact.

Ramesh emerged triumphant in the Men's Open category, demonstrating his surfing brilliance. Kishore Kumar secured the runner-up position, both surfers leaving a mark with their hard work and dedication.

Similarly, the Women's Open category witnessed Kamali's outstanding skills, earning her the championship title. Sugar Shanthi's impressive display earned her the runner-up position, showcasing resilience and undeniable talent.

The junior categories saw fierce competition. Kishore Kumar's exceptional performance earned him victory in the boys' junior category, while Tayin Arun secured the runner-up spot. In the girls' junior category, Kamali claimed the coveted champion title, while Taniska showcased promising skills to become the runner-up.

The Puducherry Surf Open, sponsored by the Department of Tourism in Puducherry and organized by the Surfing Federation of India, gathered approximately 80 surfers from across the country.

The event's excitement continues as the action moves to Mahabalipuram and Kovalam in the coming weeks. The top 10 surfers from this event will receive wild cards to the prestigious WSL QS3000, offering a chance to participate in global surfing events.

Promising future for Indian Surfing and a remarkable conclusion

The success of the Puducherry Surf Open underscores the rising interest in surfing in India. The event's organization and support from various sponsors and organizations have contributed to its resounding success. With passionate surfers showcasing their dedication and skills, the future of Indian surfing looks incredibly promising.

The East Coast Pro Tour in surfing witnessed outstanding performances across various categories. In the Men's Open category, Ramesh continued his dominance and emerged victorious, with Srikanth securing the runner-up position. With remarkable abilities, Sugar Shanthi won the Women's Open category, while Shristhi Selvam finished second.

The junior category also saw impressive talent, with Kishore Kumar and Naveen Kumar clinching the top and runner-up spots for boys, respectively. In the girls' category, Kamali showcased her surfing prowess to win, and Taniska impressed with her skills to finish as the runner-up.

The East Coast Pro Tour's journey now heads to Kovalam for its final stop, creating anticipation and excitement among surfers and spectators. The event's success owes much to the support of sponsors and organizations, contributing to the growth of the Indian surfing community.

The Tamilnadu Surfing Association meticulously orchestrated the event, with invaluable support from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), Jawa Yezdi, TT Group, and the Surfing Federation of India. Together, they united nearly 80 surfers under a common banner of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Anticipation is reaching new heights as the East Coast Pro Tour prepares for its final destination in Kovalam, scheduled for the upcoming weekend. A momentous opportunity awaits the top 10 national ranking surfers, as they will earn coveted wild card entries to compete in the prestigious WSL. This gesture recognizes their skill and paves the way for them to shine on a global stage.

Esteemed figures, including Indian tennis sensation Somdev Devvarman and Arun Vasu, the President of the Surfing Federation of India, graced the prize distribution ceremony. Their presence added prestige to the occasion as they bestowed awards upon the deserving victors, encapsulating the significance of this moment for the surfing community.