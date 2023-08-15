India welcomes maiden Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

India is upbeat with thrill as it readies to host the maiden Tamil Nadu International Surf Open, a World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event ready to start this week at the enchanting Mahabalipuram Beach.

The occasion, a pioneering venture in the country, is hovered to play a climactic role in the 2024 WSL Challenger Series qualification procedure for players from the Asian territory.

With over 70 players from around the world landing in India, the ambience is electric. WSL APAC Tour Manager, Ty Sorati, sounded his keenness, mentioning the generous welcome and the suspense among the masses.

Players excited for maiden Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

"The anticipation is palpable as we gear up for this historic event," Sorati shared.

A wave is foretold to cruise in later in the week, fueling longings for an exciting contest. The presence of Asia's most promising emerging surf aptitudes counts to the exhilaration, vowing a riveting competition.

Among the candidates are John Mark-Tokong from the Philippines and Japan's Sara Wakita, both making their debut in Indian waters. Reinvigorated from a triumphant year, both surfers are keen to ride the tides in India as International Surf Open begins.

"I'm thrilled to experience the waves here. Coming from an event in California, I'm adjusting and soaking in the surroundings," Tokong spoke optimistically.

Wakita, who hitched third place in the Bonsoy Chiba Ichinomiya Open, strives to enhance her sixth place in the Asia regional rankings.

"The waves are enjoyable, even in their smaller form. I'm eager to test them out when the swell hits," Wakita communicated.

The contest is set to potentially initiate on Wednesday, heeding a call today, August 15. The maiden Tamil Nadu International Surf Open is planned from August 14 to 20, 2023, vowing a week of spirited competition and exhilarating waves.

For those who can't be attending at the beach, the event can be relished live on the WSL website or via the WSL App, guaranteeing transnational access to the excitement.