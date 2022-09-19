ISA World Surfing Games 2022: Schedule, live stream details, and more 

The 2022 ISA World Surfing Games are taking place at Huntington Beach, in California, between September 16 and 24. The world's best surfing athletes have gathered to win the first two surfing spots for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The premier event is organized by the ISA (International Surfing Association). This is the first time it is being held in the surfing capital of the world, also called, 'surf city' in the USA since 2006. Overall it is the fourth time of their hosting after doing the same in 1984, 1996 and 2006. Huntington Beach has played a historic role in organizing the world's top surfing tournaments.

The events count towards qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The two spots will be awarded based on the countries that gain the most points per gender. The winning men's and women's national teams with maximum points will receive one Olympic berth each for their respective countries.

This spot will be in addition to the maximum quota of two athletes each country is allowed. This means that some countries will have an additional third spot at the Paris Olympics. Surfing made its Olympic debut last year at the Tokyo Olympics.

247 athletes from 51 countries will be seen in action not only to clinch the prestigious title but also to book their Olympic berth. A few countries like Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Lithuania have joined their first World Surfing Games this year. Several elite athletes like Olympic silver medalist Kanao Igarashi and bronze medalist Tsuzuki Amuro will also be seen in action. In 2021, France took the overall team gold medal with Australia getting silver and Japan settling for bronze.

ISA World Surfing Games 2022 Schedule

Monday, September 19: Competition – men and women. (Note: This will be the first day of competition for women to allow for the participation of women also competing in the Super Girl Pro.)

Tuesday - Friday, September 20-23: Competition - (Open men and women.)

Saturday, September 24:

- Finals Day - (Men and Women).

-Closing ceremony and medal ceremony

Where to watch the ISA World Surfing Games 2022?

The live stream of the event will be broadcast on ISA's official YouTube channel.

2022 ISA World Surfing Games Day 1 and Day 2 summary

The competition started with the men's event on Day 1 with several highlights. 15-year-old Eeli Timperi stole the show as he won his heats against the world's best athletes with a score of 10.73.

Japanese star and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi claimed the highest single wave and highest heat total.

On Day 2, Team USA's surfer, Griffin Colapinto earned the overall highest heat total by earning scores of 9.33 and 7.67.

Olympic silver medalist Igarashi was again in fine form, scoring a total of 14.10 to keep his name in contention for the men's title.

Other Olympians to reach the third round include Italy's Leonardo Fioravanti and Lucca Mesinas, Germany's Leon Glatzer and Kolohe Andino from the United States.

The Olympic Games @Olympics



Click the link in the video to follow all the surfing action live!



@riowaida777 | @ISAsurfing | #RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicQualifiers | #ISAworlds Rio Waida earns a 9 point ride 🤯 the highest single wave score of the day so far!Click the link in the video to follow all the surfing action live! Rio Waida earns a 9 point ride 🤯 the highest single wave score of the day so far!Click the link in the video to follow all the surfing action live!@riowaida777 | @ISAsurfing | #RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicQualifiers | #ISAworlds https://t.co/OjNUVn5L8Y

Indonesia's Rio Waida made a strong comeback by recording a score of nine and the second-highest wave score of 16 in the first repechage round. He mainted his form in the following round with a 13.5 to proceed into the next round. Several other athletes have made it into the next round and will be seen in action tomorrow, September 20.

