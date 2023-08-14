Mamallapuram embraces the Global Surfing Competition 2023

The excitement is discernible as the Global Surfing Competition 2023 bags up for action from August 14-20, 2023. The compelling opening ceremony fanned on Sunday (August 13) at Surf Turf Kovalam beach, commanded by the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Mr Udayanidhi Stalin.

A pioneering alliance between the Tamil Nadu Government's Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Tamil Nadu Surfing Association (TNSA), and Surfing Federation of India (SFI) fetches the first-ever International Surf Open – Tamil Nadu, a landmark occasion in India's sports colosseum.

This prestigious contest will grace Mamallapuram's aesthetically historic coasts from August 14-20, 2023.

Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin, the Honorable Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, expressed Tamil Nadu's sporting excellence in various disciplines like hockey, kabaddi, cricket, and more. He spotlighted the state's increasing prowess in surfing, a globally determined sport.

Surfing, an Olympic domain, acquires velocity with Tamil Nadu's renowned subsidy. The International Surf Open presents surfers a robust medium to showcase skills, aligning with Tamil Nadu's dedication to executing Olympic success in 2028.

The minister guaranteed cutting-edge facilities, top-tier infrastructure, and expert training to cultivate champions in affiliation with global experts.

Goal is to make India a powerhouse of global surfing

Mr. Stalin expressed gratitude to the Surfing Federation of India and the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association for staging this premiere event. The state governance is hard-and-fast in its support to ensure the event's triumph and class India as a major power in global surfing over the next five years.

The World Surfing League, a prototype for elite surfers, gathers top knack from around the world, underlining the sport's versatile plea.

74 surfers, portraying 12 countries, including India, will participate in the groundbreaking QS 3000 event, featuring 56 male and 18 female players. Notably, 10 male and five female surfers from Tamil Nadu are set to vie. The event presents 10 wild cards for nationwide surfers, with a total prize bag of $45,000 and 3,000 Tour Points.

The Tamil Nadu Surfing Association (TNSA), a pioneering commodity in India, vigorously compartmentalizes surfing and stand-up paddling events, showcasing their affirmation.

The Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has rationed Rs 2.67 crores for the thriving global surfing tournament enactment. The government's diligent efforts, under the direction of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, facilitate the flourishing sports sector.

The occasion ahead of the global surfing saw the respectable Minister felicitating Mens Open Srikanth D and Under 16 Kishore Kumar, along with the esteemed Overall National Champion and Overall Women's National Champion, Sugar Shanti Banarse.

The event also saw the group of Thiru T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for MSME, Dr. Adulya Mishra I.A.S., Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Mr. J. Meghnatha Reddy I.A.S., Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, and different notables.