Puducherry Surf Open concludes successfully as the first stop of East Coast Pro Tour

The maiden event of the East Coast Pro Tour, the Puducherry Surf Open ended on July 30 after the competition continued for a course of two days. The surfers from all over the country showcased their excellence in the sport which showed their unwavering determination. It turned out to be an exhilarating event for the lookouts with breathtaking sights and performances.

Surfer Ramesh emerged victorious in Men's Open Category whereas, Kishore Kumar ended as the runner-up of the event. Both surfers depicted their brilliance while surfing while adhering to hard work.

In another thrilling display, Kamali portrayed outstanding skills to emerge as the champion of the women's Open category. Sugar Shanthi fell short of a spot and ended the tournament's journey as the runner-up. Both showed resilience while leaving their surfing skills unquestionable.

As far as the boys' junior category is concerned, it encountered fierce competition. Kishore Kumar emerged victorious whereas, Tayin Arun was the runner-up in the category. In the girls' junior category, Kamali earned the coveted title of the champion and Taniska showed promising performances to emerge runner-up.

Puducherry Surf Open to move to Mahabalipuram next week

Notably, the event is supported by the Department of Tourism, Puducherry. The Surfing Federation of India has played a crucial role in organizing the event. Around 80 surfers from all over the country took part in the Puducherry Surf Open and earned awards for their performances.

Surprisingly, the event's excitement does not end here as the action now shifts to Mahabalipuram in the coming week. Kovalam will also be able to witness a surfing competition in the second week of August.

It should be noted that the top 10 surfers of this event will get wild cards to the prestigious WSL QS3000, further giving them a chance to be recognized and take part in worldwide surfing events.

The success of the Puducherry Surf Open is highly credible to the rising interest in this sport in India.