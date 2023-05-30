Surfing: India Open returns with eyes set on Paris 2024 qualification

The Indian Open of Surfing, which is recognized as the premier surfing competition in India and organized by the Surfing Federation of India, has received continuous support from Karnataka Tourism for its fourth consecutive year. Additionally, Cycle Pure Agarbathies and Jai Hind Group have joined as principal partners.

This year, several other corporate entities have also shown their support for the event, marking the growth of the sport not only in Karnataka but also nationwide. The three-day surfing extravaganza, taking place from June 1st to June 3rd at Panambur Beach in Mangaluru, will witness fierce competition among top Indian surfers.

The names include Sanjaikumar S, Nitish Varun T, Surya P, Ruban D, Srikanth D, Sathish Sarvanan, and Manikandan Desappan, all vying for the top honors. The event is proudly hosted by the Mantra Surfing Club based in Mangaluru.

In a significant development, India has sent a four-member team to the ISA World Surfing Games 2023 in El Salvador. This competition serves as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where surfing will make its debut as a medal event. This marks the first time India has participated in the event, showcasing its aspirations and determination to compete at the international level in surfing.

Simultaneously with the Olympic qualifiers, the top four Indian surfers, determined by last year's rankings, will be competing. They will strive to secure their spots on the Indian team for various international events. This event in Mangalore will witness intense competition among India's finest surfers as they vie for a place on the national team.

Furthermore, the sport of surfing is gaining increasing popularity in India, and several prominent corporate entities such as Rohan Corporation, Northern Sky, Novigo Solutions, Code Craft, Semnox, and TT Group have joined forces with the Surfing Federation of India.

They have committed to providing long-term support to the prestigious surfing competition, further contributing to the growth and development of the sport in the country.

Ram Mohan Paranjpe excited for Indian Open

Ram Mohan Paranjpe, the Vice President of the Surfing Federation of India and Partner of Mantra Surf Club expressed his enthusiasm for the start of the new competitive surfing season in India.

He highlighted that the Indian Open of Surfing marks the beginning of the four National Series championships organized by the Surfing Federation of India.

Paranjpe said:

“It's exciting to kickstart the new competitive surfing season in India. Indian Open of Surfing is the first of the four National Series championships that have been planned by the Surfing Federation of India. Also being the host of Mantra Surf Club, I am looking forward to a great competition just before the onset of monsoons."

He added:

What adds to this happiness of kicking off the Indian surfing season, is that this is the first year when big corporate houses have extended their support to the competition, establishing the growing popularity of the sport.”

