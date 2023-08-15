Tamil Nadu International Surf Open: Sanjay Selvamani becomes 1st Indian to claim a heat win in World Surf League

The inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open witnessed strong performances on the opening day of the competition. The World Surf League Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event saw competitors from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives battling hard in Mahabalipuram Beach.

Heat 2 of Round 56 saw India's Sanjay Selvamani script history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a heat in the World Surf League (WSL) event. Appearing in his second QS event, Selvamani impressed everyone with a best finish of 6.90. He advanced to the Round of 48 after winning the Heat.

Migal from the Maldives, who finished with 6.40, also advanced to the Round of 48. Kalpathi and Akilan from India were eliminated after finishing 49th and 53rd.

Sri Lanka's Lakshitha Madushan won Heat 1 with 9.90. India's Harish finished second in Heat 1 with 8.25. He also qualified for the Round of 48.

Yousuf Zaki from the Maldives won the Heat 3 with a finish of 8.25. India's Nithish Varun finished second in the Heat to advance to the Round of 48. India's Manikandan, who finished with 5.75, was eliminated.

In Heat 4, Saijaikumar produced an excellent performance to top the Heat with 10.50. Manikandan finished second with 8.90 to advance to the Round of 48.

Kamali P and Sugar Shanti Bharse advance to Round of 16 in Women's Heat of International Surf Open

Australians dominated the Women's opening round of the International Surf Open as Tru Starling and Jesse Starling dominated Heat 1 and Heat 2, respectively.

The Heat 1 of Round of 20 witnessed Tru Starling topping with 11.50 (out of possible 20). Kamali P advanced to the next round by finishing second in Heat 1. The Indian national women's champion finished with 6.00 in her Heat.

In Heat 2, the Indian senior national champion Sugar Shanti Bharse finished second with 5.40 to advance to the next round. Other Indian performers, including Sinchana Gowda, Garvita Baldua, and Shrishti Selvam were eliminated in the opening round of the International Surf Open.