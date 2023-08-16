The Indian contingent has made a great start to the inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open with several of them progressing to the next round of the competition.

The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event, which has participants from India, Sri Lanka, Australia and the Maldives, witnessed the opening round of both men's and women's heat on Day two.

India's Harish was the 1st Indian man to qualify for the Round of 48, as he finished second in the Heat 1 of Round 56 competition. In the second Heat of the day, Sanjay Selvamani scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a heat in World Surfing League.

Selvamani, who hails from Kovalam, took up surfing nine years ago. Since then, he has been practising in the Mahabalipuram, where the event is currently held.

Selvamani also added that he is hoping the waves to improve throughout the Open and mentioned that this is an exciting opportunity for the Indian surfers.

“We know the waves here can get so much better than they are today so we’re hoping it continues to improve throughout the window. I have been surfing for 9 years now and having this event here shows all the Indian surfers that there are opportunities to travel to other surf spots in this region to compete and continue to improve. This is such an exciting time for Indian surfers."

Saijaikumar was another Indian who made it to the next round with a convincing victory in Round 56. He will be in action on Wednesday for the Round of 48 of the International Surf Open.

Tru Starling of Australia wins the women's opening round at International Surf Open

The Women's opening round Heat of the International Surf Open was dominated by Australians on Tuesday. The opening round witnessed Heat 1 and Heat 2, both went to the Australians.

Tru Starling from Australia topped Heat 1 and ended with a score of 11.50 out of a possible 20. After the win, she said that surfing in India is a surreal experience and the girls were impressive throughout the Heat.

“I feel really happy to take the heat win, but I feel even more privileged just to be here, it's really amazing. To be able to surf in India is a pretty surreal experience."

"The girls were so impressive, there were those moments when I was thinking, I really have to lift my level a bit. It was amazing to be able to surf with these local girls, as it helped to figure out where to sit, and wow, their competitive fire was really great to see,” Starling said.

While she topped the Heat, India's junior National champion Kamali and National Senior champion Sugar Shanti Banarse finished second in their respective Heat and qualified for the Round of 16 of the International Surf Open.