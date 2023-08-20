Tamil Nadu International Surf Open: Tenshi Iwami and Sara Wakita take top honors

Tamil Nadu International Surf Open witnessed a thrilling final round on Saturday, August 19. The World Surf League Qualifying Series 300 final witnessed Japan stars win both men's and women's events.

In the men's event, Tenshi Iwami grabbed the title by defeating Kian Martin in the final as the Japan star finished with a total score of 16.30. He made the most in the last wave by scoring 7.55 out of a possible 10 to clinch the title.

Kian Martin of Sweden, who dominated the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open right from the start, finished as the runner-up of the event. He gathered a total of 14.70 out of a possible 20. The Sweden surfer's best performance came in the third attempt where he gathered 7.50 out of a possible 10.

Notably, Kian Martin confirmed his participation in the Surf Open only in the last minute and he even landed in Chennai just two hours before his first round. Despite an unplanned trip, Kian Martin ended as the runners-up.

Sara Wakita wins the women's Heat of the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

Sara Wakita of Japan edged past her countrymate Shino Matsuda to clinch the Women's title in a thrilling encounter on Saturday in the International Surf Open.

Sara Wakita, who started her career when she was seven, used her experience to overcome the challenging waves at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. She finished with a total of 13.50 out of possible 20. Her best performance was her fifth attempt where she gathered 7.50 out of a possible 10.

Shino Matsuda had a below-par start to the final round. However, she picked up the momentum in the end and even gathered 8.10 points in the sixth attempt. However, it wasn't enough for her to finish at the top as she ended with a total of 13.10 out of a possible 20. The winners of the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open grabbed prize money of USD 45,000 and 3,000 tour points.