Texas-born teenage surfing starlet Erin Brooks gets Canadian citizenship ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Teenage surfing sensation Erin Brooks has been granted Canadian citizenship in the build-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Brooks, who was born in Texas and raised in Hawaii, has Canadian roots. Her father Jeff Brooks is a dual American-Canadian citizen. Her grandfather was also born and brought up in Montreal.

Brooks’ citizenship ceremony took place in a virtual mode in Hawaii on Tuesday, January 16, as reported by The Canadian Press. She was on the north shore of Oahu island during her swearing-in.

Brooks' application for citizenship was earlier rejected. However, in December 2023, Ontario's Superior Court of Justice said that denying automatic citizenship to the children of foreign-born Canadians raised abroad was unconstitutional.

This made Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller change his decision. Following the Immigration Department's advice, the Brooks family reapplied for citizenship under the hardship status to speed up the process.

Jenny Kwan, a Canadian politician and the member of Parliament for Vancouver East, broke the news to the public. On her X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Kwan wrote:

“Lost Canadian Erin Brooks has been granted her Canadian citizenship after reconsideration by the Minister of Immigration. Erin Brooks, a 16-year old surfing prodigy and has worked hard for her whole life for the chance to compete for Canada at the Olympics.”

With this, Brooks will now represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics in surfing if she qualifies for the event. Her last opportunity to make the cut for the event will be at the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico, which will host the final Olympic qualifiers from February 22 to March 2.

Erin Brooks is a Junior World Champion

Brooks surfing at the 2022 Rip Curl Padang Padang Cup (Image via Instagram/Brooks)

Erin Brooks became the world champion at the 2022 ISA World Junior Championships in El Salvador in the Girls U16 division. This was also Canada’s first gold medal in surfing in the junior category.

Her victory came as a surprise to many as she had less experience than her peers, having begun competing professionally when she was 12 years old.

Brooks went on to clinch the silver medal for Canada at the ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador in June 2023, finishing behind Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil.