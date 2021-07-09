Who is David Popovici? The 16-year-old swimmer touted as Caeleb Dressel's biggest challenge

David Popovici's statement after becoming the fastest swimmer (in the 100m category) in the world in 2021 was simple. He said:

“I am aiming for the Olympic podium."

The statement was also a warning to the USA’s Caeleb Dressel who will enter the pool as the favorite for gold.

David Popovici on Tuesday rocketed his way to the finish line in 47.30s in 100m freestyle to become the fastest swimmer in the world. At the age of 16, the Romanian swimmer also broke his own world junior record in the process.

Competing at the European Junior Championships in Rome, David Popovici cut the quarter-second deficit off his own world junior record of 47.56 which was set on Sunday in a 4x100m free medley.

The performance made him the fastest swimmer, surpassing Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov’s timing of 47.31s.

David Popovici has jumped into medal contention and become a serious threat to Dressel’s Olympic gold dreams in Tokyo. He will be the top seed heading into the Tokyo Olympics.

“I knew I could achieve this timing and the win shows I am training right for the Tokyo Olympics,” he was quoted by LEN as saying.

Along with becoming the number one swimmer in the world this year, he is now the tenth fastest in the history of the event.

READ: How many gold medals can Caeleb Dressel win at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Who is David Popovici?

David Popovici began his international career at the of 14 at the Euro Youth Summer Olympic Festival. Competing in three events, he took gold in the 100m freestyle, setting a new meet record of 49.82. He also took silver in the 50 freestyle (23.03) and 200 freestyle (1:50.93).

READ: US announce smallest captains line-up for swimming team, Caeleb Dressel and Allison Schmitt included

In 2020, at the Romanian Championships, he made his presence felt with a dominating 49.26 in the 100 freestyle. With this timing, he achieved the FINA ‘A’ cut besides officially becoming faster than Caeleb Dressel was at the age of 16. He is the youngest member of the Romanian team to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Who are the other challengers for a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics?

While Caeleb Dressel will certainly vary for David Popovici, he will also need to keep an eye out for Kolesnikov, Italy’s Alessandro Miressi and defending Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia.

The swimming event will begin from July 24 at the Tokyo Aquatic Center. The men’s 100m freestyle events will begin from July 27.

Also Checkout: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Swimming Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy