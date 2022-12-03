On the third day of the U.S. Open Swimming Championships 2022, there were a total of 10 events final.

In the women's 200 free, Katie Ledecky was back in action this session as well. She beat Erin Gemmell of NCAP by 1.2 seconds to earn the best time of the morning.

The 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstrokes all had champions crowned during the third finals session at the 2022 U.S. Open. The session began with Summer McIntosh, the 400 IM World Junior Record holder. She was in charge of the field after recording a prelim time of 4:38.72, the only swimmer to do so.

All eyes were on Daniel Diehl in the men's race after he ran a 53.11 to break the 17–18 boys' NAG.

U.S. Open Swimming Championships recap: Day 3

The U. S. Open Swimming Championships 2022 held in Greensboro, North Carolina. The following are the major event finals highlights

MEN'S MEDLEY 400M FINAL:

Chase Kalisz with gold medal

The men's 400M medley saw Chase Kalisz have yet another U.S. Open championship record under his belt. Kalisz achieved the same result in the 200MM Medley on day 2. He also equaled Sebastien Rosseau's 2013 record of 4:10.09.

Gold - Chase Kalisz (4:10.09)

Silver - Baylor Nelson (4:18.38)

Bronze - Landon Driggers (4:20.85)

MEN'S BUTTERFLY 100M FINAL

Luke Miller, Josh Liendo, and Zach Harting

Luke Miller beat his personal best time of 52.38 in the preliminary round before breaking it again in the finals to win. Miller had the 52.64 fastest time going into the U.S. Open but has since dropped it to 52.06.

Gold - Luke Miller (52.06)

Silver - Josh Liendo (52.48)

Bronze - Zach Harting (52.52)

MEN'S FREESTYLE 200M FINAL

Gold Medalist Jake Mitchell With silver and bronze Medalist

Jake Mitchell, a recent transfer to Florida, grabbed charge of the race right away and went on to win it. He left at 52.10 and returned at 55.28 for a time of 1:47.38.

Gold - Jake Mitchell (1:47.38)

Silver - Zane Grothe (1:48.15)

Bronze - Guilherme Costa (1:48.34)

MEN'S BREASTSTROKE 100M FINAL

Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro

Aleksas Savickas, a freshman from Lithuania who is competing for Florida, won the race and had a lifetime-best time of 1:00.54 after setting the best time in the preliminary round.

Gold - Aleksas Savickas (1:00.54)

Silver - Lyubomir Epitropov (1:00.94)

Bronze - Reid Mikuta (1:00.96)

MEN'S BACKSTROKE 100M FINAL

Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro

Daniel Diehl hit 53.07, breaking his own record for the boys' 17-18 NAG. He turned in a somewhat slower time than he did in the preliminary round of 26.00, before returning home in 27.07. He also finished third in the 200 IM earlier in the U.S. Open, bettering his personal best.

Gold - Daniel Diehl (53.07)

Silver - Evangelos Makrygiannis (54.41)

Bronze - Tommy Janton (54.96)

WOMEN'S MEDLEY 400M FINAL

Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro

With a time of 4:28.61 in the 400 IM, Summer McIntosh set a new world junior record and ignited the session. In addition to setting a new junior world record, McIntosh's time also set records for the Americas and the Commonwealth. The performance was the fourth-fastest in history.

Gold - Summer McIntosh (4:28.61)

Silver - Emma Weyant (4:41.85)

Bronze - Kathryn Hazle (4:47.56)

WOMEN'S BUTTERFLY 100M FINAL

Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro

Regan Smith won the second event straight for the ASU professionals in the first swim of her double this session. She turned in a 27.16 and sped home in 30.49 to take the lead right away.

Gold - Regan Smith (57.65)

Silver - Beata Nelson (58.93)

Bronze - Gabi Albiero (59.06)

WOMEN'S FREESTYLE 200M FINAL

Katie Ledecky with the gold medal

The women's 200-meter freestyle U.S. Open game may have been closer than many had anticipated. Despite finishing behind Katie Ledecky by only 0.42 seconds. In 1:56.74, Ledecky claimed her third victory in the competition.

Gold - Katie Ledecky (1:56.74)

Silver - Erin Gemmell (1:57.16)

Bronze - Addison Sauickie (1:59.76)

WOMEN'S BREASTSTROKE 100M FINAL

Mona McSharry clinched the top medal

Mona McSharry, competing for her native Ireland, won the women's 100 breaststrokes with a time of 1:07.06.

Gold - Mona McSharry (1:07.06)

Silver - Kaelyn Gridley (1:08.46)

Bronze - Ana Carolina Veira (1:08.50)

WOMEN'S BACKSTROKE 100M FINAL

Regan Smith won the gold medal

Regan Smith commented after winning the women's 100 return event and setting a new championship record, "This is what I've been practicing for."

Gold - Regan Smith (57.95)

Silver - Katharine Berkoff (59.87)

Bronze - Josephine Fuller (1:00.00)

