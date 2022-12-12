“2024 Olympic trials???” – Michael Phelps left some fans wondering with his workout post

Michael Phelps, the swimming legend, has distanced himself from professional swimming but never fails to amuse fans. The 28-time Olympic medalist is one of the most decorated athletes in the world. He is also followed by 3.4 million people on his Instagram handle.

Phelps often shares photos and videos to keep his fans updated about himself and his lifestyle. He is very active on social media and his comment section gets filled up with love and appreciation. One such post is the video, in which he is seen doing one-hand pull-ups. In his caption, he talked about working on his grip strength and something about being part of the process.

Fans react to Michael Phelps' workout post

On his Instagram, many fans commented on his post appreciating and idolizing him. One of the fans even went on to ask whether he was preparing for the Olympics.

"2024 Olympic trials???"

Another fan commented on the possibility of him getting into a large muscle growth technique. He wrote,

"Maybe some handstand push-ups? I see the legend getting into calisthenics."

One fan forgot that he has distanced himself from swimming and asked him why he is doing this exercise.

"Why do you need Hans grip strength for swimming? Genuinely want to know as someone who started learning last year"

There was also a sarcastic comment asking what would happen if Michael Phelps drops the weight on his toe.

A sweet comment urging Michael Phelps to try for one last run into the next Olympics, he knows 2028 is a myth but 2024 is a possibility. There is another comment that says he is preparing for the US golf team.

There was also an emotional comment by a lady who explained her transition in life. She wrote,

"I have made my grandson watch you win race after race!!!! I hope he remembers you with the excitement I had. My 5 year older sister made me watch Mark Spitz so I thought maybe someday he could watch another gifted person excel!!!"

Via Instagram

A fan who was inspired by Michael Phelps, he writes,

"Yessss!!!! I'm 47 and swimming again, because you inspired me to try! As a retired Ironman athlete, it's really been so joyful to get back in the water! Not to be too gushy, but also your commercial on mental health."

When there are fans, there are haters too. There was also a comment which criticized Michael Phelps for wearing only one compression leg sleeve,

"What does the one leg-sleeve do? Compression? Fashion? Just curious."

What is Michael Phelps currently doing?

Given his impressive collection of Olympic medals, Michael Phelps is perhaps the greatest Olympian of all time. No other Olympic athlete has come close to winning 28 medals throughout the five Games, and his 23 gold medals are unmatched.

The Baltimore native, 37, was made for the water. Phelps' 6-foot-4 height, broad shoulders, massive hands, and feet that resemble fins make his body ideal for his chosen sport. Although he has now retired from swimming.

ICON Series - Day Two

The father of three adorable sons, Phelps is a great family man. He and his wife Nicole and their children are busy traveling the world. He is also busy competing in another field, golf.

