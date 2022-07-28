5 most inspirational Michael Phelps quotes that you need to know 

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time. He's arguably the best swimmer ever in the modern history of this competitive sport.

His tally of 28 Olympic medals (23 golds) stands above everyone else. When it comes to discussing the greatest athletes like Michael Jordan or Tom Brady, the American swimmer should be in the conversation.

This kind of career inspires people. Young swimmers want to be like him. He is the gold standard in the sport of swimming and that's unlikely to change.

However, it's not just his career and accolades that people find inspirational. In his long and illustrious career, the swimmer has often made comments that are highly inspiring in themselves. Here are some you may need to know.

#5 Be successful

Michael Phelps once said:

“I want to be able to look back and say, ‘I’ve done everything I can, and I was successful’. I don’t want to look back and say, 'I should have done this or that'.”

He's retired now, and he most certainly can look back and say that he was successful. However, his first Olympics run didn't yield a medal. That might have been frustrating for him, but he didn't let that derail his career. As he said, he did everything he could and was successful.

Success comes in many different forms. For most people, it's not 23 gold medals. Being successful is important in any form, though, as the American swimmer reminds everyone.

#4 Goals should be difficult

The 23-time Olympic champion had this to say about setting goals:

“I think goals should never be easy. They should force you to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time.”

The swimmer probably did not set the goal to become the most decorated Olympian of all time. However, he did set goals in his life and his career. Those goals were difficult to achieve.

It's very likely that he set the goal of becoming an Olympian at a young age. He went on to achieve that, but there's no doubt it was difficult. Those are the best and the most rewarding goals to set.

#3 Being the best

The former Olympian said this about being the best at something:

“If you want to be the best, you have to do things that other people aren’t willing to do.”

Phelps is the best swimmer ever. That is hardly debated anymore. From his perspective, that required him to do incredibly difficult things that other swimmers may not have been willing to do. It was a hard journey and one that so many aren't willing to take.

However, in order to be the best like he was, those things must be done. If they're not, then someone who is willing to do them will be better.

#2 No limits

Michael Phelps said this about dreaming, which is important to achieve big goals:

“You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get.”

Most swimmers would dream of participating in the Olympics. Once they get there, how often do they dream of greater things? Dreaming of winning a gold medal pushes athletes to achieve that.

Dreaming of being the best pushes swimmers to do whatever they can to make that a reality.

#1 Keep pushing

Michael Phelps once said:

“When I feel tired, I just think about how great I will feel once I finally reach my goal.”

Swimming is a tiring activity. It takes an incredible and intense effort. Phelps swam more than most people during his active years, so he was more tired than most people.

However, that never stopped him because he knew he could rest and feel much better once he achieved his goals.

