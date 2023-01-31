5 Prospects from 2022 to watch out for at 2024 Paris Olympics 

Each day brings us closer to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fans are excited to see who among their favorite athletes will make it to the event.

Apart from successful Olympians like Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles, and others, young competitors for the 2024 Paris Olympics should be taken seriously after having breakout seasons in 2022, as evidenced by Summer McIntosh and Jessica Gadirova.

Five prospects to look out for at 2024 Paris Olympics

Here is a list of five athletes who will be a hot topic at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

#1 - Summer McIntosh (CAN) - Swimming

Although the youngest member of Team Canada for Tokyo 2020 finished fourth in Japan, bigger things were in store for her in 2022.

Summer Mcintosh at the Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro

She won four medals (two golds, one silver, and one relay bronze) and moved up to fourth place all-time in the 400-meter freestyle, making her the youngest world winner in the event since 1978.

McIntosh finished the year with two gold medals from the Commonwealth Games (200-meter and 400-meter medley), and it already appears that, before turning 18, she will make history at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

#2 - Jessica Gadirova (GBR) - Artistic Gymnastics

Gadirova helped the women's artistic gymnastics team from Great Britain win their first-team medal in 93 years at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But she demonstrated in 2022 that she could also succeed on her own.

Jessica Gadirova at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships

Gadirova distinguished herself by winning gold in floor exercises and bronze at the World Championships in Liverpool. She also helped her country win the team silver medal.

Additionally, she's drawing attention. For her achievements this year, she was chosen by The Sunday Times as Young Sportswoman of the Year.

#3 - David Popovici (ROM) - Swimming

In Tokyo 2020, the Romanian swimmer was only 0.02 seconds away from winning a medal in the 200-meter freestyle in Tokyo, but in 2022, he was unstoppable.

David Popovici became the first person since 1973 to successfully complete the 100m-200m freestyle double at the World Championships in Budapest, shattering three junior world records.

David Popovici at the European Aquatics Championships Rome 2022

Later, with a time of 46.86 at the European Championships, he broke the 100-meter world record that stood for 13 years. The swimmer won more than 20 gold medals in 2022 alone between kids and seniors.

#4 - Erriyon Knighton (USA) - Athletics

Anyone who beats a Usain Bolt record merits praise.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Trials, Knighton, then 17 years old, raced the 200 meters in 19.91 seconds, breaking the Jamaican legend's U20 record. Since then, he has improved to 19.49, albeit that time was not recognized.

Erriyon Knighton at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Only Michael Johnson, Yohan Blake, Noah Lyles, and Usain Bolt have been quicker than that.

Knighton became the youngest sprinter to win a medal at the World Championships in Eugene with a bronze, but he has his sights set on a 200-meter world record.

#5 - Léon Marchand (FRA) - Swimming

In the individual medley of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Marchand is prepared to win over the local fans if Popovici is the rising star of the freestyle.

After finishing sixth in 400m at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the Frenchman won the 200m and 400m world championships in Budapest, setting a European record in the latter event.

Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming

He also excelled in the NCAA, winning gold in the breaststroke and the 200-yard medley.

If you need more reason to be ecstatic, consider this: Marchand is coached by Bob Bowman, a man who formerly served as Michael Phelps' coach.

Poll : 0 votes