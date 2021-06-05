5 swimmers who are bound to be dominant at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics is just 48 days away and people are already excited to look forward to the day when they will watch the best athletes in every sporting event squaring off against each other. Among the major sporting events, Swimming is one such event that will possibly gain attention at the Olympics this year.

Swimming at the Olympics has an illustrious history of featuring the best swimmers in the world. The likes of legendary Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz, Matt Biondi, Jenny Thompson, Kristin Otto, and Amy Van Dyken have all starred at the Olympics.

This year, at the Tokyo Olympics, we are expected to watch highly volatile competitions in each swimming event, when all the top swimmers will fight for an Olympic Gold.

The 5 top swimmers to feature at the Tokyo Olympics

#5 Caeleb Dressel (USA)

Caeleb Dressel

Ever since swimming legend Michael Phelps retired from competitive swimming, questions have been raised as to who could be the potential successor to the 23-time Olympic champion. Caeleb Dressel's exceptional performances at the World Championships seem to have answered that question.

Caeleb Dressel has two Olympic Gold medals, 13 World Championships titles, and two World records in 100m Butterfly (long course) and 50m Freestyle (short course) under his belt. He will certainly make headlines at the Tokyo Olympics.

A trend at this year’s World’s is to break or equal 📣 WORLD RECORDS in semi-finals and USA’s Caeleb Dressel is obviously a trend-follower, shattering the 100m Fly record in dramatic style in a time of 49.50! #FINAGwangju2019 #Swimming pic.twitter.com/75maQpIWJc — FINA (@fina1908) July 26, 2019

#4 Katie Ledecky (USA)

Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky is one of the most decorated female swimmers in the world. She first shot into the limelight as a 15-year-old after winning the Olympic Gold medal in the 800m freestyle at the London Olympics. This achievement awed everyone who had witnessed the event.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Katie emerged as the most successful female athlete by bagging four gold medals and a silver medal in her debut Olympics.

Katie Ledecky was nicknamed the 'First Lady of Freestyle’ for holding world records in 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyles. She holds a record of winning five Olympic gold medals and 15 World Championships titles, the most by any female swimmer in the history of the sport.

Katie will spearhead the US women’s swimming team at the Tokyo Olympics.

About 18 years ago, I started swimming year-round and I still think it’s the most enjoyable sport, and one that teaches an important life skill. Katie Ducky and I are hoping that lots of young kids learn to swim this Summer...and have fun! pic.twitter.com/H8UQfVKadK — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) June 1, 2021

#3 Adam Peaty (Great Britain):

Adam Peaty

Adam Peaty is definitely one of the male swimmers to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics. He is currently the best British swimmer with impressive records on the global stage.

Peaty recorded a British swimming history by becoming the country’s first swimmer in 24 years to clinch Olympic Gold in the 100m Breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Adam Peaty created history at the 2019 World Championships by becoming the first male swimmer to swim 100m Breaststroke under 57 seconds and 50m Breaststroke under 26 seconds.

He has 8 World Championships titles and 16 European Championships titles under his belt. Adam Peaty is a strong medal hopeful for Great Britain in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.

#2 Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden):

Sarah Sjostrom

Sarah Sjostrom is regarded as one of the best European female swimmers. She was the first Swedish swimmer to win an Olympic title in the 100m Butterfly at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also won a Silver in 200m Freestyle and a Bronze in 100m Freestyle.

Sarah has 14 European Championships gold medals and 8 World Championships titles under her belt. She holds world long course records in the 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, and 100m Butterfly. Sarah Sjostrom is one of the strongest medal contenders in women’s swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.

Chad Le Clos captures the men's 100m butterfly gold, and Sarah Sjostrom makes an impressive return in Canet after three months out with a serious elbow injury. 🇿🇦 🇸🇪



More below ⤵️@MareNostrumswim @fina1908 https://t.co/nEnwPCLMid — Olympics (@Olympics) June 1, 2021

#1 Daiya Seto (Japan):

Daiya Seto

Since the upcoming Olympics is taking place in Tokyo, Japan, the country’s favorite Daiya Seto will be in the spotlight when he competes at Tokyo Olympics. He is a specialist in Individual Medley, Freestyle, Butterfly, and Breaststroke.

Daiya Seto has two World Championships (Long Course) titles and three World Swimming titles in the 400m Individual Medley. He holds world records in the 200m Butterfly (Short Course) and 400m Individual Medley (Short Course)

