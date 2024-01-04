The top five Olympic gold medallist list is dominated by American swimmers Michael Phelps, Caeleb Dressel, Matt Biondi, Mark Spitz, and Ryan Lochte.

Swimming ranks second highest in terms of events contested for medals. Nine out of the top 10 male swimmer medallists are from the United States of America. Let's have a look at the top five swimmers from the list.

#1 Michael Phelps with 23 gold medals

Gold medalist Michael Phelps of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

Michael Phelps' swimming accolades are unparalleled. The legendary swimmer tops the list with a huge margin. His total gold medal count from the Olympics in a span of 16 years from 2000-2016 is 23. Further, he has also secured three silver and two bronze medals.

Beginning swimming at the tender age of seven, Phelps went on to become a household name after his initial exploits at the 2004 Athens Olympics where he won six gold medals and two bronze medals and set a new world record in the 400m medley. The 2008 Olympic Games turned out to be his most accomplished one as he dominated eight events. He set new world records in seven of the eight events.

Michael Phelps continued the winning streak in the following Olympics by securing five gold medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

#2 Mark Spitz with nine gold medals

Mark Spitz has secured nine gold medals in the Olympics.

Born on February 10, 1950, in California, Mark Spitz went on to become one of the most celebrated swimmers in the country. He was the most successful swimmer at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. In the 1968 Olympics held in Mexico City, he clinched two gold medals in team events.

Before Michael Phelps, Spitz held the record for the most gold medals at the Olympics. At the Munich Games, he showed an incredible display of his swimming skills by not only clinching seven gold medals but also setting a new world record in all seven events. He dominated the individual 100m and 200m freestyle and butterfly events.

#3 Matt Biondi with eight Olympic gold medals

Matt Biondi earned eight Olympic gold medals.

Matt Biondi is an 11-time Olympic medallist. At his first Olympics in 1984, he secured a gold medal in the 4x100m freestyle. Later, at the 1988 Seoul Games, he dominated five events with a world record in the individual 50m freestyle.

He also contributed to the team's success in setting a world record in three relay events. Further, in the 1992 Barcelona Games, he won two gold medals in the 4x100, freestyle and medley events.

#4 Caeleb Dressel with seven gold medals

Caeleb Dressel at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Specializing in freestyle, butterfly, and individual medley events, Caleleb Dressel has won seven Olympic gold medals.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, he secured two gold medals by being a part of the team, including Michael Phelps, that emerged victorious in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x200m medley events.

He excelled in five events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including three individual events - 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

#5 Ryan Lochte with six Olympic gold medals

Ryan Lochte has earned six Olympic gold medals.

Ryan Lochte has won six Olympic gold medals. He won his first gold with Michael Phelps in the 4x200m freestyle in Athens.

He won gold medals along with Michael Phelps in the 4x200m freestyle at the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio Games. Additionally at the 2008 Games, he also secured a gold medal in the 200m backstroke event.