“A great role model in the lab too” – Fans react to Katie Ledecky’s STEM presentation at middle school

Katie Ledecky is without a doubt the undisputed swimming champion, and her accomplishments extend beyond the pool. The Stanford alumnus, who excelled in both sports and academics, won the best of both worlds.

Katie Ledecky, whose concentration is on athletics, is aware of the value of math and science in pursuing a brighter future. The champion became so enthused about the topic that she made the decision to step it up a level. In an effort to close the gap between math, science, and swimming, the top swimmer collaborated with Panasonic and took part in STEM Forward.

Katie took to Twitter and Instagram to flaunt her STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) enthusiasm. However, she took her passion to the ground. The renowned swimmer visited a nearby school to work with high school kids on solving some entertaining and intriguing scientific questions while wearing a lab coat and safety goggles.

Katie Ledecky @katieledecky STEM: Solving the everyday mysteries. I spent the morning in the science lab solving some of those fun mysteries with @panasonic and students at Eliot-Hine Middle School. It was so great to be with our future innovators – showing them how science and swimming go hand in hand! STEM: Solving the everyday mysteries. I spent the morning in the science lab solving some of those fun mysteries with @panasonic and students at Eliot-Hine Middle School. It was so great to be with our future innovators – showing them how science and swimming go hand in hand! https://t.co/RFbVRZulOW

Fans react to Katie Ledecky’s STEM presentation

Katie Ledecky stopped by Eliot-Hine Middle School to think about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). The swimmer discussed her awakening to the relationship between STEM fields and swimming in a succinct presentation.

Fans showered their love and shared several comments.

Variant488 @Variant488 @katieledecky @panasonic for lab coat and safety glasses. @PanasonicNA And a great role model in the lab too.for lab coat and safety glasses. @katieledecky @panasonic @PanasonicNA And a great role model in the lab too. 👍 for lab coat and safety glasses.

One fan commented on how she is enlightening students.

It was hilarious to see a fan asking about her swimming secret, which was totally unrelated.

On her Instagram handle, fans appreciated and commented on her post. They adored how she is spending her time at educational institutes inspiring children.

Another fan provided a riddle for her to solve that read,

"Here's an idea for a science experiment: Is it a good idea to microwave *fill-in-the-blank*?"

Many fans came out to appreciate her love for education. She is a great athlete and has always received love for her performances in the game, but getting support and appreciation for her educational qualities is absolutely the cherry on the cake.

In her Instagram post, there was a comment by someone who appears to know Katie Ledecky very well—a Dr. Ransen, supposedly a teacher from her past, was mentioned. Katie even replied to it. Another fan asked what the story behind the comment was. The comment read,

"Hope you had someone to light the bunsen burner for you ;) dr ransen would be so proud!!"

Ledecky’s educational background

One of the most decorated swimmers in swimming history is Katie Ledecky. Michael Ledecky, the older brother of the Olympic gold champion, and her mother both had an impact on her interest in swimming. When Katie was six years old and her brother was nine years old, they both began swimming. Mary Gen, Katie's mother, used to swim for the University of New Mexico.

Ledecky has been a swimmer since she was a little child, but she also has a strong academic background. The swimmer, who also has a strong interest in STEM fields, graduated from Stanford University. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts with a Psychology major and a Political Science minor.

Ledecky has led the example for upcoming athletes by pursuing her degree while at the pinnacle of her profession. This, along with her love of STEM, would encourage prospective kids to give both academics and extracurricular activities equal weight. Ledecky is currently eyeing the upcoming Olympics in Paris. She has already started her preparations.

