"Always fun sharing the stage" - Michael Phelps meets up with Aly Raisman, leaves fans excited

Michael Phelps has been the best at his craft during his years in the pool and he has also excelled in other activities since his retirement from the sport in 2016. Phelps has been concentrating on his business and he is also working as a mental health advocate.

Aly Raisman, a former artistic gymnast, is the third-most decorated American gymnast. She retired from competitive gymnastics on January 14, 2020. She was the captain of the two famous American gymnastics teams, Fierce Five and Final Five.

Yesterday, Phelps posted a photo of himself and Aly Raisman on Instagram. The caption read:

"Always fun sharing the stage w you!! @alyraisman."

Michael Phelps' followers and fans were excited to see him with the ace gymnast.

Some of the fan reactions to Michael Phelps' post

In the comments section, several fans shared their reactions to the photo posted by Michael Phelps.

Entertainment journalist Jason Kennedy wrote:

"❤️❤️"

Another follower of Phelps wrote:

my favs in one pic 👏"

A few more fans wrote:

"Lots of 🏅 in this pic, more importantly two great people"

"My two idols 😍"

"Thank you for the beautiful picture!👏"

"Champions!👏"

"Two goats in one photo!"

Many followers of Michael and Aly Raisman were extremely delighted to see the two of their favorite sports personalities together.

The photo has gained around 19,860 likes so far.

In how many Olympics have Aly Raisman and Michael Phelps represented Team USA together?

Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman represented Team USA together in two editions of the Olympics, which was during the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Needham-born gymnast made her Olympic debut at the 2012 Olympic games. She clinched two gold medals and one bronze medal. Her first gold medal at the Olympics was in the team event. Aly contributed scores of 15.300 on the floor exercise and 14.933 on the balance beam. Team USA's total score was 183.596, which was more than enough to claim the gold medal.

2016 Secret U.S. Classic and Men's P&G Gymnastics Championships

In the individual all-around event, Aly finished in fourth place. But she won the bronze medal in the balance beam event. The gymnast's second gold medal came in the finals of the floor exercise event. Her total score was 15.600. Aly was the first American woman to win a gold medal in the floor exercise event.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Phelps won four gold medals and two silver medals. He claimed gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter medley events with a time of 51.21 and 1:54.27. He earned two more gold medals in the 4x200-meter freestyle event and the 4x100-meter medley event.

Team USA clinched the gold medal in both those events with a time of 6:59.70 and 3:29.35. The GOAT Olympian claimed two silver medals in the 200-mete butterfly and 4x100-meter freestyle event.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Aly clinched one gold medal and two silver medals. Her only gold medal victory in Rio came in the team event.

Team USA won the gold medal with a final score of 184.897. Raisman scored 15.500 and 15.633 in the floor exercise and all-around finals. These scores could only claim a silver medal for the gymnast.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Phelps claimed five gold medals and one silver medal. He won gold medals in the 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter medley, 4x100-meter freestyle, 4x200-meter freestyle, and 4x100-meter medley events. Team USA's time of 3:27.95 in the 4x100-meter medley was an Olympic record.

Michael Phelps and his teammates at the Rio Olympics

Phelps's lone silver medal at the Rio Olympics came in the 100-meter butterfly event. Sadly, the Rio Olympics was the last Olympic games for these two great sports personalities as Phelps announced his retirement post the 2016 Olympics, whereas Aly retired in January 2020.

