“An affirmation every time you walk through a doorway” – Michael Phelps on the importance of self-care

In a talk show on the Blue Wire YouTube channel, Michael Phelps opened up about struggling with depression and anxiety throughout his career. He disclosed his treatment and the advice his therapist gave him. Phelps said,

"I was in treatment at The Meadows, my therapist told me to say an affirmation every time you walk in through a doorway. How many doorways do you think you walk through a day. Wow! In and out of the bathroom at every single time, every doorway you go through say an affirmation."

Michael Phelps is a name that can never fade away from the history books of the Olympics. In 2016, when Phelps retired on a high note, everyone lauded the athlete and his career. But only a few knew how Phelps climbed to the top of the world.

Michael Phelps spoke about mental health and self-care

A few months ago, Phelps attended a talk show in which he talked about how he came back to swimming, his struggles with mental health, and how he took care of himself.

Phelps disclosed in January 2018 that he had battled depression and ADHD and considered suicide after the 2012 Olympics. He revealed that when he was in the sixth grade, he was diagnosed with ADHD.

When Phelps was asked what advice he would give to somebody in a similar situation, the decorated athlete said,

"I mean as hard as it is ask for help, talk to somebody you know. Whether it's your loved one whether it's a friend whether it's a therapist."

He also explained that finding a therapist is challenging, and one has to be patient. He said,

"And for a therapist side, like I... I get it to like where you might have a hard time. Finding the right therapist for you, right? Like, that's a process sometimes therapists that you go, to just, you know, it's not going to work right off."

Michael Phelps at London Olympics 2012

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist advised people to stay around the individuals who love them. He said,

"I guess the only thing is like that person at home. Like again, like they have to understand, they're not alone. What you're feeling right now, I can say, I... I... I've felt a lot of crazy wild feelings, down negative feelings. And the only thing that like kind of helps me get out of it is whether it's staying on my routine, or being around the kids and my loved ones right like being around the people that love me."

A brief about Michael Phelps' early life

Phelps' family moved to the adjacent Towson suburb of Rodgers Forge after being born in Baltimore, Maryland. He started swimming at seven, partly due to his sisters' influence and partially to stay active during his youth.

He based his public persona on Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe when he was a youngster.

Michael Phelps is married to Nicole. They have three boys together, Boomer, Becker, and Maverick. Phelps actively works with his nonprofit organization, focusing mainly on children's mental health. He has retired from professional competitions.

