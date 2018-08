Asian Games 2018: All the Games Records in Swimming

The 2018 Asian Games are right around the corner. This time around the games are being brought to us from the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

Swimming has always been an important discipline for any multi-sport event, and the Asian Games are no exception. As a result, we take a look at all the current standing Asian Games Records, before the eighteenth edition of the games begin on Saturday, August 18.

Timing is represented as follows: MM:SS.MS, i.e, Minutes:Seconds.Millisecond).

Men's

Freestyle

50m: 21.94; Ning Zetao, China; 2014 Asian Games

100m: 47.70; Ning Zetao, China; 2014 Asian Games

200m: 1:44.80; Park Tae-Hwan, South Korea; 2010 Asian Games

400m: 3:41.53; Park Tae-Hwan, South Korea; 2010 Asian Games

1500m: 14:35.43; Sun Yang, China; 2010 Asian Games

Backstroke

50m: 24.28; Junya Koga, Japan; 2014 Asian Games

100m: 52.34; Ryosuke Irie, Japan; 2014 Asian Games

200m: 1:53.26; Ryosuke Irie, Japan, 2014 Asian Games

Breaststroke

50m: 27.78; Dmitriy Balandin, Kazakhstan; 2014 Asian Games

100m: 59.92; Dmitriy Balandin, Kazakhstan; 2014 Asian Games

200m: 2:07.67; Dmitriy Balandin, Kazakhstan; 2014 Asian Games

Butterfly

50m: 23.46; Shi Yang, China; 2014 Asian Games

100m: 51.76; Joseph Schooling, Singapore; 2014 Asian Games

200m: 1:54.02; Takeshi Matsuda, Japan; 2010 Asian Games

Individual Medley

200m: 1:55.34; Kosuke Hagino, Japan; 2014 Asian Games

400m: 4:07.75; Kosuke Hagino, Japan; 2014 Asian Games

Freestyle Relay

4x100m: 3:13.47; China (Hexin, Yongqing, Yang, Zetao); 2014 Asian Games

4x200m: 7:06.74; Japan (Kobori, Hagino, Seto, Matsuda); 2014 Asian Games

Medley Relay

4x100m: 3:31.37; China (Jiayu, Xiang, Zhuhai, Zetao); 2014 Asian Games

Women's

Freestyle

50m: 24.87; Chen Xinyi, China; 2014 Asian Games

100m: 54.12; Tang Yi, China; 2010 Asian Games

200m: 1:56.65; Zhu Qianwei, China; 2010 Asian Games

400m: 4:05.58; Shao Yiwen, China; 2010 Asian Games

800m: 8:23.55; Li Xuanxu, China; 2010 Asian Games

Backstroke

50m: 27.45; Gao Chang, China; 2010 Asian Games

100m: 58.94; Zhao Jing, China; 2010 Asian Games

200m: 2:06.46; Zhao Jing, China; 2010 Asian Games

Breaststroke

50m: 31.04; Wang Randi, China; 2010 Asian Games

100m: 1:06.67; Shi Jinglin, China; 2014 Asian Games

200m: 2:21.82; Kanako Watanabe, Japan; 2014 Asian Games

Butterfly

50m: 25.83; Lu Ying, China; 2014 Asian Games

100m: 56.61; Chen Xinyi, China; 2014 Asian Games

200m: 2:05.79; Jiao Liuyang, China; 2010 Asian Games

Individual Medley

200m: 2:08.94; Ye Shiwen, China; 2014 Asian Games

400m: 4:32.97; Ye Shiwen, China; 2014 Asian Games

Freestyle Relay

4x100m: 3:36.88; China (Zhesi, Shijia, Qianwei, Yi); 2010 Asian Games

4x200m: 7:51.81; China (Jing, Shijia, Qianwei, Yi); 2010 Asian Games

Medley Relay

4x100m: 3:57.80; China (Jing, Huijia, Liuyang, Yi); 2010 Asian Games