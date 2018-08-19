Asian Games 2018: Srihari Nataraj breaks the 100m Backstroke National Record

Srihari Nataraj during the 100m Backstroke Heat

What's the story?

Young swimmer Srihari Nataraj has created history as he broke yet another National Record. This time, Srihari broke the record in 100m Backstroke event at the Asian Games 2018.

In case you didn't know...

Srihari Nataraj is one of the rising prospects in swimming in India. The youngster is participating in his second multi-sport event this year, after being involved in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games recently.

The youngster was also one of the standout performers in the inaugural Khelo India School Games, which happened earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Srihari Nataraj broke the National Record for 100m Backstroke event on Sunday, August 19, during the Asian Games. The youngster finished the course in 55.86 seconds to break the record.

The young swimmer from Karnataka also holds the National Records for 50m Backstroke and 200m Backstroke events. In what has been his breakout year, Srihari broke all the three records.

Competing at the Asian Games, the youngster finished first in his heat, which featured fellow Indian swimmer Arvind Mani. It is Mani, whose record Srihari broke as a result of his stunning performance. Mani had previously set a new record this June when he finished with a timing of 56.38 seconds.

Although Srihari finished first in his heat, his timing of 55 seconds was placed eighth overall, meaning he just made the cut for the final. Elsewhere, Sajan Prakash also booked his place for the final as he finished third overall in the Men's 200m Butterfly heats.

What's next?

Srihari will once again head to the pool for the final of the 100m Backstroke event on Sunday, August 19, and will hope to create fireworks in the pool again.

The Men's 100m Backstroke final involving Srihari Nataraj will begin around 4:55 PM according to Indian Standard Time.

Can Nataraj win a rare swimming medal for India at this Asiad? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.